Can Samsara's New Fleet Solution Drive Growth and Push Stock Higher?

Samsara IOT recently launched its Electronic Brake Performance Monitoring System (EBPMS) to help fleet operators stay ahead of the UK’s new Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) guidelines, effective April 2025.



As part of Samsara’s Smart Trailer solution, EBPMS continuously monitors braking performance, reducing the need for costly manual tests. Moreover, Samsara’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System improves road safety by providing real-time alerts on tyre conditions.



With the latest GPS tracking, geofencing, and smart sensors, Samsara’s Smart Trailer solution helps fleet managers optimize efficiency, reduce costs, and improve vehicle safety at scale.

Samsara Expanding Portfolio Boosts Prospects

Samsara’s advanced solutions are transforming fleet management by enhancing operational efficiency, ensuring regulatory compliance, and driving safety improvements.

In March 2025, Samsara helped Midland Tyre Services set a new safety benchmark by reducing accidents by 54% through its AI-powered Connected Operations Platform.



Samsara’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. It also launched CTC Manager, a California Air Resources Board-certified solution that enables fleets to simplify emissions compliance by remotely tracking and automating emissions data reporting, reducing downtime, cutting administrative costs, and ensuring seamless adherence to California’s Clean Truck Check (CTC) standards.

IOT Benefits From Expanding Clientele

Samsara’s expanding clientele, which includes United Natural Foods UNFI, AT&T T and Stellantis STLA, has been a major growth driver of its success. This growing customer base is a testament to the increasing trust in Samsara’s solutions.



The company’s shares have gained 12.6% in the trailing 12-month period compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 6.3% and the Zacks Internet - Software sector’s rally of 10%.



In January 2025, Samsara announced a major integration with Stellantis Mobilisights, enabling seamless, hardware-free access to Stellantis vehicle telematics data for European fleet operators.



Samsara expanded its clientele by partnering with AT&T to enhance its offerings for public safety customers. At its Beyond conference, Samsara launched its new products and solutions, including the FirstNet Trusted Vehicle Gateway, designed to improve public safety communications through AT&T’s network.



Samsara is also empowering United Natural Foods to advance sustainability and safety with advanced telematics and monitoring solutions. United Natural Foods leverages Samsara’s technology to reduce emissions, minimize waste, and enhance fleet efficiency, reinforcing Samsara’s role as a key enabler of both operational excellence and environmental responsibility.

IOT 1Q26 Guidance Positive

Samsara’s robust portfolio and expanding customer base are expected to benefit the company’s financial performance.



For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Samsara projects revenues between $350 million and $352 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 25%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $351.46 million, suggesting 25.19% growth year over year.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be in the range of 5-6 cents per share. The consensus mark for the metric is currently pegged at 6 cents per share, which has increased by a penny in the past 30 days.



Conclusion

Samsara’s strong portfolio and expanding partner base are contributing to its growth prospects continuously, driving top-line growth.



Samsara stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

