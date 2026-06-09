Can RXO's Agentic AI and Digital Bidding Reshape Brokerage?

RXO, Inc. RXO is pushing deeper into agentic artificial intelligence and faster digital workflows at a moment when the freight cycle is starting to tighten. The company’s early proof points show meaningful automation, quicker quoting and bidding, and improved productivity.

The key question for investors is whether these efficiency gains can translate into durable margin expansion as pricing resets through 2026 and volumes stabilize.

RXO’s Agentic AI Push Beyond Basic Automation

RXO’s emerging technology story is moving beyond incremental workflow tools and into measurable operating impact. Management highlighted that agentic artificial intelligence automated more than 500,000 calls in the first quarter of 2026, a scale that signals real process substitution rather than pilot activity.

Those automated touches matter because brokerage economics are built on speed, responsiveness, and match quality. Faster cycle times reduce friction for shippers and carriers and can lower cost-to-serve when volumes recover.

The clearest metric in the current evidence set is bidding speed. Management reported a more than 10 times improvement in time-to-bid on RXO Connect, which strengthens competitiveness in both contract and spot settings.

RXO's Digital Marketplace Gains and Mix Shift

RXO’s digital progress is increasingly visible in the mechanics that ultimately drive revenue and margin per load. Digital quotes rose 30% sequentially, and enhanced matching lifted digital carrier offers by about 15%. Both data points point to higher throughput and better conversion in the company’s marketplace.

The output metric is equally important. Management cited a more than 30% sequential increase in digital gross profit per load in the March quarter, reinforcing the case that digital adoption is not only driving speed but also improving the quality of load selection and pricing outcomes.

A tighter market is also testing these tools in real time. Spot represented 33% of truckload volume in the first quarter of 2026 and rose to 35% in April. That mix can lift revenue per load, but it can also raise variability, making speed and matching discipline more important when conditions tighten.

For context, large transportation-services peers like C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW and J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT operate at scale in the same brokerage ecosystem, so execution on digital speed and match quality can be a key differentiator as cycles turn.

RXO’s Productivity and Headcount as the Leverage Engine

Technology only matters if it changes the operating model, and RXO’s productivity trend suggests it is starting to do that. Over the last 12 months, productivity improved by about 15% as measured by loads per person per day.

Headcount discipline is the second leg of the leverage story. Brokerage headcount is down double digits year over year, and management expects future hiring to trail volumes. The combination supports a lower incremental cost structure if demand improves in the second half of 2026.

RXO’s framework is straightforward: cost-to-serve should fall as automation increases and digital execution improves, with contribution margins positioned to expand as volumes and contract rates ramp in the back half of 2026.

RXO shares have gained in triple-digits (% wise) so far this year, outperforming its industry. Investors will keenly watch if RXO can sustain the momentum driven by the AI boom.

YTD Price Movement

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RXO’s New Services Add Data and Cross-Sell Paths

RXO’s technology platform also has a second-order benefit: it can amplify complementary services that feed more data into the network and broaden shipper relationships. Managed Transportation secured more than $100 million of freight-under-management wins in the first quarter of 2026, with implementation slated for the second half of 2026. The late-stage pipeline also expanded, supporting a larger onboarding opportunity later in the year.

The company is also extending its footprint across the shipment lifecycle. Middle Mile Solutions, launched in February 2026, has an early pipeline and wins that broaden first-to-last-mile capabilities. Last Mile is expected to improve sequentially in the second quarter with typical seasonal strength, after first-quarter softness tied to weather and big-and-bulky demand.

These initiatives support diversification and create more opportunities for cross-sell, while keeping the core brokerage engine central to the model.

RXO’s Proof Point: Tight Markets and Fast Spot Wins

RXO’s May 19, 2026, brokerage update offers a timely stress test for its speed and market responsiveness. Management said market conditions tightened further, with the situation intensified by the CVSA International Roadcheck, and indicated the company secured significant spot-market opportunities that more than compensated for pressure on contractual business.

The company also raised expectations for near-term profitability on a per-load basis. RXO now expects May truckload gross profit per load to exceed typical seasonal trends and be at least in line with the level recorded in April, despite having previously indicated it could decline in May.

That combination, tighter markets plus improved spot execution, is a practical example of how digital bidding speed and match quality can become financial outcomes rather than operational talking points.

What Must Improve for AI To Show Up in Margins

The near-term “show-me” list starts with margin catch-up after buy-rate pressure. In the first quarter of 2026, adjusted EBITDA was $6 million versus $22 million a year ago, consolidated gross margin fell to 14.2% from 16%, and brokerage gross margin was 11.4% as transportation costs rose faster than contractual sell rates.

Volume normalization is the second requirement. Brokerage volume declined 8% year over year in the first quarter, with truckload down 12%, and management expects truckload and less-than-truckload brokerage volumes to be approximately flat year over year in the June quarter.

Finally, the company must execute on onboarding second-half Managed Transportation wins so scale and automation translate into sustained profitability, not isolated efficiency wins. RXO holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which frames the stock as a wait-for-confirmation story as these operating catalysts move from metrics to margins. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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RXO INC (RXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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