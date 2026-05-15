Can RTX's Massive Backlog Support Long-Term Revenue Growth?

RTX Corporation RTX continues to strengthen its long-term revenue outlook through a massive backlog position that reflects sustained demand across its commercial aerospace and defense businesses. As of March 31, 2026, RTX’s backlog stood at approximately $271 billion, highlighting the company’s strong order visibility and long-duration program exposure across multiple end markets.



RTX benefits from a diversified business structure spanning Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney and Raytheon. Its operations cover commercial aerospace, aircraft engines, missile systems, sensors, communications and space technologies, helping the company maintain a balanced revenue mix across multiple end markets. This broad exposure reduces reliance on any single business area while supporting stable long-term growth. RTX also continues to see healthy demand from both domestic and global customers. During first-quarter 2026, the company generated nearly $7.97 billion in U.S. government sales and about $1.78 billion in foreign military sales, reflecting strong demand for its aerospace and defense offerings worldwide.



RTX also benefits from recurring revenues tied to aftermarket services, maintenance and long-term defense contracts. Growing global air traffic, modernization efforts across military fleets and continued investments in advanced defense systems are supporting demand for its products and services.



Another key strength is RTX’s international exposure. The company continues to benefit from rising defense spending globally and increasing demand for advanced aerospace technologies. With a strong installed base, multi-year contracts and a large backlog supporting future deliveries, RTX remains well-positioned to generate stable long-term revenues.

Companies With Strong Aerospace & Defense Backlogs

As aerospace and defense demand remains healthy, companies are focusing on expanding their backlog positions to support future revenue visibility. Companies like Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT and Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC are also benefiting from strong order pipelines.



Lockheed Martin reported a backlog of roughly $186.4 billion as of March 31, 2026, supported by fighter aircraft, missile systems and classified defense programs.



Northrop Grumman reported a backlog of nearly $95.6 billion as of March 31, 2026, backed by demand for missile defense, space systems and strategic deterrence programs.

Earnings Estimates for RTX

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 9.86% and 8.98%, respectively.



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RTX Stock Trading at a Discount

RTX is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 2.46X compared with the industry average of 2.52X.



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RTX Stock Price Performance

In the past year, RTX shares have rallied 29.7% compared with the industry’s 4.3% growth.



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RTX’s Zacks Rank

RTX currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.