Can RTX's Global Sustainment Services Drive Long-Term Growth?

RTX Corporation RTX continues expanding its global sustainment capabilities to support military and commercial customers throughout the lifecycle of their aircraft and defense platforms. The company provides maintenance, repair, overhaul and modernization support across a broad portfolio of engines, avionics, sensors and mission systems. These long-term service capabilities strengthen customer relationships while generating recurring business opportunities beyond initial equipment deliveries.



Sustainment services have become increasingly important as governments and commercial operators seek to maximize fleet readiness while extending the operational life of existing platforms. RTX supports customers through integrated maintenance programs, spare parts, repairs, upgrades and digital maintenance solutions that improve equipment availability and operational performance across diverse operating environments.



The company's broad installed base creates ongoing demand for aftermarket support across commercial aviation and defense markets. By combining engineering expertise with global repair and service networks, RTX continues enhancing its ability to deliver comprehensive lifecycle support for aircraft, propulsion systems and mission-critical equipment.



As aircraft fleets continue expanding and defense platforms remain in service for decades, demand for sustainment solutions is expected to grow. RTX's extensive global service network and lifecycle support capabilities position the company to benefit from long-term maintenance and modernization opportunities across the aerospace and defense markets.

Companies Expanding Lifecycle Sustainment Capabilities

Aerospace and defense companies continue expanding lifecycle support capabilities to improve fleet readiness and long-term customer support. Companies like L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX and Curtiss-Wright Corporation CW are also strengthening sustainment services across military and commercial platforms.



L3Harris expands lifecycle sustainment through its Global Sustainment Solutions, providing depot support, avionics upgrades, testing, certification and logistics services that enhance fleet readiness and mission capability across diverse aircraft platforms.



Curtiss-Wright supports long-term platform availability through maintenance, repair, overhaul and aftermarket services across naval, aerospace and defense systems.

Earnings Estimates for RTX

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 10.02% and 8.96%, respectively.



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RTX Stock Trading at a Premium

RTX is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 2.71X compared with the industry average of 2.56X.



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RTX Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, RTX shares have rallied 31.3% against the industry’s 0.1% decline.



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RTX’s Zacks Rank

RTX currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.