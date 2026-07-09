Can Royal Caribbean Offset Europe Weakness With Caribbean Strength?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL is leaning on its Caribbean strength to offset near-term yield pressure from Europe, where Mediterranean booking trends softened amid Middle East-related travel disruption. The pressure is reflected in the company’s updated 2026 yield outlook, with full-year net yield growth now expected at 1.5-2.5%, down from its prior expectation of 1.5-3.5%.

The revision is tied mainly to Mediterranean softness and, to a lesser extent, West Coast Mexico. Higher airfares, reduced airline capacity and flight disruptions weighed on North American demand for Mediterranean sailings, with the impact expected to be most pronounced in the second and third quarters.

The Caribbean provides RCL with a stronger base to absorb Europe-related yield pressure. The region represents 57% of the company’s full-year deployment and about 50% of second-quarter capacity. Despite elevated industry capacity, RCL expects positive Caribbean yields, supported by its brand strength, ship portfolio and destination-led vacation offering.

RCL is also adding depth to its Caribbean platform. Royal Beach Club Cozumel, Perfect Day Mexico and Costa Maya are expected to broaden the company’s regional offering, while Icon-class deployment and Galveston remain important parts of its Gulf and Texas strategy. These assets can enhance itinerary value and support pricing in one of RCL’s most important deployment regions.

Broader demand signals remain favorable. RCL reported a record Wave season, with booked load factors within historical ranges at record pricing. Onboard spending remains healthy, Mediterranean bookings have improved in recent weeks, and the company does not expect the disruption to affect 2027 booking behavior. With a large Caribbean deployment base, positive yield expectations, destination-led investments and demand for elevated vacation experiences, Royal Caribbean appears well positioned to leverage its Caribbean business to help offset Europe-related weakness in 2026.

RCL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Royal Caribbean have declined 14.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 7.2% fall. At the same time frame, other industry players, including Carnival Corporation Ltd. CCL and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH, have lost 10.2% and 15.9%, respectively.

RCL Stock’s One-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, RCL trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, below the industry’s average of 16.79. Then again, other industry players, such as Carnival and Norwegian Cruise, have P/E ratios of 10.05 and 9.94, respectively.

RCL’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2026 earnings per share has declined from $17.35 to $17.27 in the past 60 days.

EPS Trend of RCL Stock



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The company is likely to report strong earnings, with projections indicating a 10.4% year-over-year rise in 2026. Conversely, industry players like Carnival are likely to witness a fall of 2.2% year over year in fiscal 2026 earnings. NCLH is likely to project a decline of 19.4% year over year in 2026 earnings.

RCL’s Zacks Rank

RCL stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.