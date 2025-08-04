Can Root Keep the Surprise Streak Alive This Earnings Season?

Root, Inc. ROOT is expected to register an improvement in its top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6, after the closing bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROOT’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $337 million, indicating 16.5% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.06 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROOT’s second-quarter earnings has moved up 141% in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 303.9%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for ROOT

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Root this time around. This is because the stock has the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) that increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Root has an Earnings ESP of +58.29%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $1.57 is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Root, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Root, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Root, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: ROOT sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Shape Q2 Results of ROOT

Higher net premiums earned, improved net investment income, increased fee income and other income are expected to have favored the company’s top line in the second quarter.



An increase in policies in force resulting from increased direct performance marketing spend, continued growth in the partnership channel, and higher premiums per policy resulting from rate actions and a shift in customer mix are likely to have aided net premiums earned. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter net investment income is pegged at $311 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter policies in force is pegged at 0.5 million,



Net investment income is likely to have increased from a higher average cash balance and a larger investment portfolio. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter net investment income is pegged at $9 million.



Better pricing and increased exposure, coupled with prudent underwriting, are expected to have improved underwriting profitability, leading to an improvement in the combined ratio.



Higher loss and loss adjustment expenses, sales and marketing, other insurance expense, technology and development, and general and administrative expenses are likely to have increased operating expenses.

Other Stocks to Consider

Assurant AIZ has an Earnings ESP of +2.21% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.43, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8.6%.



AIZ’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



American International Group AIG has an Earnings ESP of +0.18% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.58, indicating a year-over-year increase of 36.2%.



AIG’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters, while missing in one.



Lemonade LMND has an Earnings ESP of +2.40% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 bottom line is pegged at a loss of 81 cents, implying no change year over year.



LMND’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Root, Inc. (ROOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.