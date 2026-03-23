Can Rocket Lab's Space Systems Drive Growth Beyond Launches?

Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB is expanding its footprint beyond launch activities by building out its space systems segment, which includes satellite hardware, spacecraft assembly and mission support services. This business enables the company to serve customers across multiple stages of a space mission from initial design to in-orbit operations.



A central part of this approach is offering integrated capabilities such as satellite structures, power systems, propulsion technologies and onboard software. By keeping these functions within its own ecosystem, Rocket Lab helps customers simplify development timelines and reduce dependency on external suppliers while also creating a steady stream of revenues from spacecraft-related programs.



The company is further strengthening its ability to deliver comprehensive mission support to both government and commercial clients. Its space systems offerings are used across a variety of applications, including defense-related missions, scientific programs and satellite constellations. These capabilities work alongside its launch services, allowing Rocket Lab to support customers with a more complete space solution.



Demand for satellite infrastructure and orbital technologies continues to grow as space-based services expand globally. Rocket Lab’s increasing focus on this segment positions it to capture more value from rising satellite deployment while reducing reliance on launch-only revenues.

Rising Space Capabilities Support Market Growth

The need for advanced satellite systems and space-based solutions is pushing companies to broaden their presence across the space value chain. Other companies operating in similar areas are discussed below.



Redwire Corporation RDW provides specialized space engineering and technology solutions that support mission execution for both commercial enterprises and government agencies.



BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY offers satellite-based data and analytics services, leveraging its space assets to deliver real-time geospatial intelligence.

Earnings Estimates for RKLB Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 81.48% and 343.34%, respectively.



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RKLB Stock Trading at a Premium

Rocket Lab is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a trailing 12-month price-to-book of 21.22X compared with the industry average of 15.57X.



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RKLB Stock Price Performance

In the past six months, RKLB shares have risen 38.1% compared with the industry’s 5.4% growth.



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RKLB’s Zacks Rank

Rocket Lab currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Redwire Corporation (RDW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.