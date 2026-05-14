Can Rocket Lab's HASTE Launch Vehicle Support Long-Term Expansion?

Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB is gradually building a stronger presence in the hypersonic testing market through its HASTE launch vehicle. Built from the company’s Electron rocket technology, HASTE is designed for suborbital missions that support the testing of advanced aerospace and defense systems. As global defense programs increasingly focus on hypersonic technologies, the need for responsive and reliable flight-testing platforms continues to rise.



One factor supporting Rocket Lab’s position is its existing launch experience and operational infrastructure. Since HASTE is derived from Electron, the company can leverage technologies, launch operations and engineering expertise already developed through its orbital launch business. This allows Rocket Lab to provide a testing platform that benefits from an established flight heritage while supporting rapid mission execution and flexible launch timelines.



The HASTE program also helps Rocket Lab broaden its role beyond satellite launches. Hypersonic development programs require repeated testing, data collection and validation activities, creating demand for platforms capable of supporting high-frequency missions. By entering this market, Rocket Lab is expanding its exposure to defense-related opportunities while making broader use of its launch technologies and infrastructure.



As hypersonic systems become more important in future defense planning, Rocket Lab’s HASTE platform could help strengthen its long-term growth prospects and deepen relationships with government and defense customers.

Companies Advancing Hypersonic Test Capabilities

Rising defense interest in high-speed systems is driving demand for flight-test platforms and supporting technologies. Companies like Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS and Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC are also active in this area.



Kratos Defense develops hypersonic systems, rocket motors and test platforms while expanding propulsion capabilities for future high-speed defense programs.



Northrop Grumman works on propulsion, missile systems and advanced technologies supporting hypersonic flight and national security missions.

Earnings Estimates for RKLB Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests massive year-over-year growth of 62.96% and 156.67%, respectively.



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RKLB Stock Trading at a Premium

Rocket Lab is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 72.17X compared with the industry average of 12.03X.



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RKLB Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, RKLB shares have surged 388.4% compared with the industry’s 24.7% growth.



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RKLB’s Zacks Rank

Rocket Lab currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



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Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.