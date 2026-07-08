Can Rocket Lab's Contract Assets Support Long-Term Growth?

Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB continues strengthening its long-term growth profile through an expanding portfolio of contract assets generated across its launch services and space systems businesses. Contract assets arise when the company recognizes revenues for work performed before contractual billing milestones are reached, reflecting continued execution on customer programs. As of March 31, 2026, Rocket Lab reported $75 million in contract assets, up from $61.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, highlighting continued progress across long-term customer contracts.



Growth in contract assets reflects Rocket Lab's continued execution of customer programs across launch services, spacecraft manufacturing and satellite components. As contractual work progresses, the company recognizes revenues as performance obligations are satisfied, while customer billing follows contractual milestones. This timing difference contributes to the growth in contract assets as projects advance.



The company's contract asset position also reflects the breadth of its operations across launch services, spacecraft manufacturing, satellite components and space software. The continued execution of long-term customer programs supports Rocket Lab's diversified business portfolio while demonstrating progress across multiple space programs.



As demand for integrated space solutions continues to grow, long-term customer programs are expected to remain an important part of Rocket Lab's business. The company's contract asset balance reflects ongoing execution across these programs while supporting future revenue realization.

Companies Expanding Long-Term Contract Execution

As companies execute long-term aerospace and defense programs, they continue generating contract assets by recognizing revenues before contractual billings. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS also continue expanding contract-driven businesses through multi-year customer programs.



L3Harris reported $3.53 billion in contract assets as of April 3, 2026, reflecting continued execution across its defense, space and mission systems programs.



Kratos reported $334.1 million in contract assets as of March 29, 2026, highlighting continued execution of long-term customer programs across its defense and space technology portfolio, including contributions from the Nomad and Orbit acquisitions.

Earnings Estimates for RKLB Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 55.56% and 75%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RKLB Stock Is Trading at a Premium

Rocket Lab is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 43.84X compared with the industry average of 14.46X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RKLB Stock Price Performance

Over the past three months, RKLB shares have jumped 26.7% compared with the industry’s 11.6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RKLB’s Zacks Rank

Rocket Lab currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.