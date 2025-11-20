Can Rocket Lab Strengthen Its Lead in Advanced Spacecraft Missions?

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB is expanding its spacecraft capabilities as demand grows for reliable, fast and cost-efficient space systems. The company designs, builds, integrates, tests, launches and operates spacecraft using a vertically integrated approach. By producing key components such as propulsion systems, reaction wheels, solar arrays, radios, avionics and software in-house, Rocket Lab maintains strong control over quality and timelines. This helps the company offer flexible and dependable solutions for commercial, civil, defense and scientific missions.



In November 2025, Rocket Lab’s two Explorer-class spacecraft for NASA’s ESCAPADE mission were successfully launched to begin their journey to Mars. These spacecraft will study the planet’s magnetosphere and have already established contact while generating power. They will now go through system commissioning, including orientation checks, solar array deployment and activation of computers, antennas and sensors. ESCAPADE was completed in just three and a half years, showing how Rocket Lab’s vertical integration supports faster delivery for complex interplanetary missions.



In October 2025, Rocket Lab cleared the Systems Integration Review and completed its Photon spacecraft for Eta Space and NASA’s LOXSAT mission. This mission will test cryogenic fluid management in orbit, offering key insights for building Cryo-Dock, a full-scale propellant depot planned for 2030. This milestone highlights Rocket Lab’s ability to support advanced technology demonstrations aimed at future space infrastructure.



Overall, these achievements show Rocket Lab’s growing presence in the spacecraft market. With proven platforms, strong in-house capabilities and successful execution of important NASA missions, the company is well-positioned to support future exploration and expanding space systems.

Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC: It is one of the key players in the space industry, providing launch vehicles and propulsion systems through its space systems division. The company's innovations in rocket technology and satellite deployment make it a significant beneficiary of the growing demand for space services.



Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT: Its space business segment plays a key role in areas such as satellite technology, missile warning systems and deep space exploration. Lockheed Martin built NASA’s first Mars lander and has been part of every NASA Mars mission since.

RKLB’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of RKLB have gained 94.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company shares are trading at a premium, with its forward 12-month Price/Sales being 25.58X compared with its industry’s average of 8.84X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RKLB’s 2025 loss has improved over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RKLB stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

