Can Roblox Stock's Bargain Levels Lead to Riches?

The journey of Roblox's (NYSE: RBLX) shares from initial public offering (IPO) to today has been one heck of a roller-coaster ride, with highs reaching nearly $130 per share and lows nearing $25. Does this online game platform, currently trading at the lower end of its price history, have the potential to turn the tide and achieve substantial gains again?

A look at Roblox's recent earnings reports indicates there's indeed a good case to be made for such a turnaround. Let's dive in.

A strong IPO followed by a large dip

Roblox boasts a massive online platform for gamers and creators to share their works and engage online. Their virtual space offers one of the most common ways for younger users to access the metaverse, a shared online experience where users can interact, chat, and game together.

The company had its IPO through a direct listing on March 10, 2021, at $45 per share. This uncommon approach didn't involve the creation of new company shares or capital infusion, which remains the expectation with a new debut. Instead, existing investors sold shares based on market demand during the first trading day.

Without the creation of new shares, existing shareholders benefited directly from any rise in value, showcasing the company's focus on its creators, players, and shareholders from the outset. On that opening day, Roblox stock closed at $69.50, a remarkable 54% surge over the IPO price. Such a substantial increase, backed by robust institutional support, underscored the stock's potential.

Roblox shares rose to a peak of nearly $130 during the same year as consumers staying at home during the pandemic bolstered its numbers and investors evaluated the potential upsides to the metaverse gaming platform.

Since then, the shares have slumped to $27. This decline may reflect investors' concerns that the company remains unprofitable. Roblox's recent quarterly net losses per share stood at $0.46 versus last year's $0.30. User numbers dipped quickly following the end of shutdowns worldwide, and speculation gave way to more realistic financial appraisals of Roblox.

Solid performance despite challenges

The story doesn't end here, however, as investors need to factor in some solid strides the company has been making in its business. In this year's second quarter, the company achieved impressive growth across key metrics, including daily active users (DAUs), hours engaged, revenue, and bookings. All of these element showcase an underlying strength in a relatively new tech company with a massive following.

Notably, revenue for the quarter stood at a record-breaking $680.8 million, a 15% increase over the same period in 2022. This growth, despite challenges, hints at the platform's resilience and capacity for generating substantial revenue despite it not having yet attained profitability. Operating expenses remain a heavy draw on revenues, with infrastructure costs alongside research and development accounting for around half of expenses.

With 65.5 million DAUs in the most recent quarter, a remarkable 25% rise compared to the same period last year, the trajectory appears promising. This growth spans all demographics and geographies, delivering a diverse and engaged user base and continued growth appears to be the path to profitability. The second quarter recorded 14 billion hours of user engagement, a 24% increase over last year, showing the platform's ability to attract users and keep them even without the influence of stay-at-home orders.

Roblox's prospects and liquidity appear strong

Brightening the outlook further is Roblox's solid balance sheet. As of June 30, the company had total liquidity of just over $3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term investments. This liquidity cushion positions the company for future endeavors and expansion.

Roblox continues investing in growth, particularly through artificial intelligence (AI), which it is using to revolutionize the creative process on its platform and take advantage of the metaverse. Roblox wants to enable users to seamlessly transition from consumers to creators, thus providing an immersive and interactive environment, becoming a part of its online ecosystem and bolstering the exchange of Robux (the in-game currency Roblox sells to facilitate its virtual economy and generate revenue).

Overcoming challenges for future success

Roblox understands the challenge of translating engagement into monetization, a crucial aspect of its long-term strategy. By providing brands with an avenue to connect with audiences in immersive ways, Roblox seeks to establish a mutually beneficial ecosystem.

The company recently moved Christina Wootton into the role of chief partnerships officer, promoting a 10-year Roblox veteran with experience managing brand relationships, including Walt Disney, Warner Bros., Gucci, and Nike. Partnerships with strong external brands can help move revenue through advertisements and creator use of beloved characters and properties as well as bolster the image of the metaverse platform.



The journey has had its hurdles. But Roblox's strategic moves, performance metrics, and ambitious initiatives thus far hint at its potential for sustained growth and the journey toward profitability. Investors must keep an eye on the company's progress on overcoming the challenges on the road from its bargain beginnings to prosperity. This could represent an excellent opportunity if Roblox can deliver success over time.

Nicholas Robbins has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nike, Roblox, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2025 $47.50 calls on Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.