Can RNG's Q3 Earnings Beat and Raised FY24 View Push Shares Higher?

RingCentral RNG reported third-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings of 95 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.26% and increasing 21.8% year over year.



RNG’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the earnings surprise being 4.60%, on average.



Net revenues of $608.8 million comfortably beat the consensus mark by 1.14% and increased 9.1% year over year. A robust product portfolio and strong subscription revenues drove the upside.

What Should You Expect From RNG Shares Post Q3 Earnings?

RingCentral shares were down 3.32% in the pre-market trading.



RNG shares have returned 11.9% year to date (YTD), underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 28.5%.



RingCentral shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet Software-Services industry and peers, including Okta OKTA, Donnelley Financial DFIN and Sabre SABR.



YTD, shares of Donnelley Financial have returned 0.1%, while Okta and Sabre shares have fell 14.7% and 20.2%, respectively. The industry fell 6.5% over the same timeframe.



RNG raised earnings guidance for 2024, which bodes well for investors. It is benefiting from continued momentum with new products, specifically RingCX, and a strong market position in its core UCaaS market.

RNG’s Software Subscriptions Rises Y/Y

Software subscription revenues (95.8% of total revenues) increased 9.8% year over year to $583 million.



Other revenues (4.2% of total revenues) decreased 4.9% year over year to $25.8 million.



Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions (ARR) increased 9% year over year to $2.48 billion. Enterprise ARR increased 11% year over year to $1.07 billion.

RNG’s Operating Details

The third-quarter 2024 non-GAAP gross margin contracted 120 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s tally to 76.9%.



On a non-GAAP basis, research & development expenses increased 11.9% year over year to $62.3 million. Sales and marketing expenses increased 3.1% to $237.4 million.



General and administrative expenses fell 6.7% year over year to $40.6 million in the reported quarter.



The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 190 bps from the year-ago quarter to 21%.

RNG’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Remain Strong

As of Sept. 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $213 million compared with $199 million as of June 30, 2024.



Cash flow from operations was $127 million in the third quarter, unchanged sequentially.



Non-GAAP free cash flow was $105 million compared with $109 million reported in the previous quarter. The non-GAAP cash flow margin was 17.3% in the second quarter.



In the third quarter of 2024, RNG bought shares worth $83 million. The current remaining repurchase authorization is $243 million.

RNG Offers Positive Guidance for 2024

For 2024, RingCentral expects revenues between $2.397 billion and $2.399 billion, indicating 9% growth over 2023.



Subscription revenues for 2024 are expected between $2.295 billion and $2.399 billion, indicating 9% growth over 2023.



The non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 21% for 2024.



Earnings are expected to be $3.69 per share, better than the previous guidance of $3.62-$3.67 per share range.



For the fourth quarter of 2024, RingCentral expects revenues between $611 million and $613 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 7%.



Subscription revenues for the fourth quarter are expected to be between $587 million and $589 million, indicating year-over-year growth between 7% and 8%.



The non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 21.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Earnings are expected to be 96-97 cents per share.

Zacks Rank

Currently, RingCentral has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



