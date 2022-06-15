Can Rivian Copy Tesla's Game Plan?

In this video, I will be talking about Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) and whether it could copy Tesla's game plan for success. Elon Musk recently said that Rivian and Lucid will go bankrupt if they don't reduce costs.

Rivian's production numbers are similar to Tesla's 2013 numbers, but back then Tesla was basically alone in the EV market, which meant it had the supply chain all to itself.

While Rivian's $17 billion cash pile might buy the company time, it will not solve supply problems.

Both have different customer bases, and currently, Rivian's vehicles are more expensive than Tesla's Model 3 and Y, so a less expensive model could be next for the company.

If the electric van is a success, other big companies like UPS and FedEx might order some as well, which would boost the balance sheet for Rivian.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of June 14, 2022. The video was published on June 15, 2022.

