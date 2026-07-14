Can Rising Utility Infrastructure Spending Support Quanta's Growth?

Quanta Services, Inc. PWR is well positioned to benefit from rising utility infrastructure spending as power companies expand their networks to support growing electricity demand. Utilities are increasing long-term capital investments as transmission systems grow in scale and technology-driven power demand accelerates, creating favorable conditions for infrastructure providers with broad execution capabilities. This environment aligns well with Quanta's integrated business model and expanding role in large utility infrastructure programs.



Quanta has strengthened its position by becoming more deeply involved in customers' long-term capital planning rather than participating only at the project bidding stage. The company is increasingly working alongside utilities as they develop multiyear capital programs, allowing it to provide integrated engineering, procurement, construction and supply-chain solutions across large and complex infrastructure projects. This approach also supports greater execution certainty, helping customers manage labor availability, project schedules and supply-chain challenges more effectively.



The company's expanding role in utility infrastructure programs is also improving long-term project visibility. Management indicated that customer relationships have evolved into broader strategic partnerships, with a growing share of work being negotiated directly as infrastructure programs become larger and more complex. Quanta ended the first quarter with a record backlog of $48.5 billion, up from $35.3 billion a year ago, including a 12-month backlog of $28.2 billion, up 45.4%, reinforcing strong multiyear revenue visibility.



As utilities continue investing in transmission networks and broader capital programs, Quanta's integrated service offering, long-standing customer relationships and growing participation in multiyear infrastructure planning position it to benefit from sustained utility infrastructure spending.

How Does Quanta Compare With Infrastructure Peers?

Quanta has established a leading position in North America's power infrastructure market, benefiting from growing investments in grid modernization, transmission expansion and electrification. As investors assess whether the company can sustain the long-term growth, comparisons with EMCOR Group, Inc. EME and MasTec, Inc. MTZ highlight its differentiated exposure to the evolving utility infrastructure landscape.



EMCOR is also benefiting from robust demand across electrical and mechanical construction, supported by data centers, manufacturing, health care and institutional projects. The company ended the first quarter with remaining performance obligations of $15.62 billion, reflecting strong project visibility. However, EMCOR’s growth remains more closely tied to building construction and facility-related services than utility transmission infrastructure.



MasTec is a closer peer, with exposure to power delivery, telecom, clean energy, pipeline and data center infrastructure. The company reported a record backlog of $20.3 billion and continues to benefit from investments in grid reliability, transmission expansion and AI-driven electricity demand. However, Quanta's integrated solutions platform, manufacturing investments and strong backlog position it to capture a broader share of North America's multiyear grid modernization opportunity.

PWR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

PWR stock has rallied 53.2% in the year-to-date (“YTD”) period, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 index.

PWR YTD Share Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, PWR trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16X, well above the industry’s 28.47X, as shown below.

PWR Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Quanta’s 2026 earnings per share has remained unchanged at $14.03 in the past 30 days. This indicates expected earnings growth of 30.5% year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PWR’s Zacks Rank

Quanta currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.