Can Rising Satellite-Based Telecom Services Boost ASTS' Future Profit?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS is emerging as a key player in the telecom industry with its satellite-based broadband network that connects directly to regular smartphones. The company is aligning its technology with the rising demand for broader wireless coverage, 5G connectivity and remote network access, enabling telecom operators to deliver reliable mobile services in underserved regions.



AST SpaceMobile works with major telecom companies to expand wireless coverage through satellite connectivity, helping telecom providers improve service quality, reduce coverage gaps, and strengthen customer retention without making large investments in ground infrastructure. The company is also expected to benefit from the recent collaborations with AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile US, which highlight the telecom industry’s growing focus on satellite-based mobile connectivity.



The company’s low Earth orbit satellite network supports growing demand for global mobile connectivity as data usage, 5G adoption and Internet of Things (IoT) applications continue to expand. Its technology can also support emergency communication, disaster recovery and maritime services, creating additional growth opportunities in the evolving telecom market.



With growing investments in digital infrastructure and next-generation communication technologies, AST SpaceMobile is well-positioned to expand its presence in the evolving wireless communication market. Its strong industry partnerships and innovative space-based network solutions are expected to support future business expansion.

How Are Competitors Advancing in the Telecom Sector?

AST SpaceMobile faces competition from Globalstar, Inc. GSAT and Viasat, Inc. VSAT. Globalstar is expanding its satellite communication services to support growing demand for mobile connectivity and IoT applications. The company is improving its satellite network infrastructure and focusing on next-generation satellite technology. Globalstar is benefiting from the growing adoption of satellite connectivity solutions in the telecom Industry.



Viasat is strengthening its position in the telecom business through satellite-based Internet and communication services. The company is investing in advanced satellite technology to improve global network coverage and capacity. Viasat is also expanding direct-to-device connectivity solutions to support rising demand for wireless communication.

ASTS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

AST SpaceMobile shares have skyrocketed 269.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 55.1%.



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From a valuation standpoint, AST SpaceMobile trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 86.96, well above the industry average of 5.31.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 have decreased 47% to a loss of $1.47 per share over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 has decreased to a loss of 38 cents per share.



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AST SpaceMobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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