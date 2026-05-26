Can Rising Re-Flex Deals Accelerate CrowdStrike's ARR Growth?

CrowdStrike Holdings’ CRWD Falcon Flex model is helping the company drive deeper platform adoption and higher customer spending through re-Flex transactions. Re-Flex deals refers to customers returning to CrowdStrike for larger Flex agreements after fully deploying their initial contracts. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, CrowdStrike had more than 380 Flex accounts, which had already re-Flexed, representing more than 23% of total Flex customers, up sharply from 5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

CrowdStrike's average ARR lift after a re-Flex transaction is 26%, with customers typically re-Flexing within seven months of their original agreement. The company also stated that nearly 100 customers have already re-Flexed multiple times. These repeat re-Flex customers are seeing an additional 48% ARR increase from their initial Flex subscriptions. Management believes these trends show customers are expanding platform usage after deployment and adopting more CrowdStrike modules over time.

CrowdStrike ended the fourth quarter with more than 1,600 Flex customers and $1.69 billion in ending ARR tied to Flex accounts, up more than 120% year over year. Management stated that the average Flex customer now generates more than $1 million in ARR and typically adopts nearly 10 modules. A key customer win during the fourth quarter includes a large enterprise software customer that initially started with only one module and low six-figure spending, but later expanded to 25 modules and $86 million in total Flex contract value.

The above-mentioned factors show that Falcon Flex is now central to CrowdStrike’s go-to-market strategy. Strong re-Flex momentum helped CrowdStrike achieve record net new ARR of $330.7 million in the fourth quarter, up 47% year over year, supported by continued Flex and re-Flex expansion. If adoption continues to rise, Falcon Flex could remain one of CrowdStrike’s most important contributors to its long-term ARR growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 and 2028 revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of around 22.8% and 21.4%, respectively.

How Competitors Fare Against CRWD

Competitors like Palo Alto Networks PANW and SentinelOne S are also gaining ground through platform expansion and AI innovation.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Palo Alto Networks saw robust growth in its Next-Gen Security ARR, which increased 33% year over year. The growth was driven by increased customer adoption of PANW’s advanced cybersecurity offerings, including its AI-driven XSIAM platform, SASE and software firewalls.

Though comparatively a small competitor, SentinelOne posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 year-over-year growth of 22% in its ARR. The growth was fueled by the rising adoption of SentinelOne’s AI-first Singularity platform and Purple AI.

CRWD’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CrowdStrike have jumped 40.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Security industry’s return of 36%.

CRWD YTD Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CrowdStrike trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 26.70, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 15.18. The Zacks Value Score of F also suggests that CRWD stock is overvalued.

CRWD Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CrowdStrike’s fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 30% and 26.7%, respectively. The estimates for fiscal 2027 and 2028 have both remained unchanged over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CrowdStrike currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.