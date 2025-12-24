Can Rising Onboard Spend Per Guest Stabilize NCLH's Yields?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH continues to see momentum in pre-cruise and onboard revenue execution, with management highlighting record pre-cruise sales and higher attachment rates across onboard products during the third quarter of 2025. Executives cited increased participation in beverage packages, specialty dining, Wi-Fi, spa services and shore excursions, noting that a growing portion of these purchases is occurring prior to embarkation.



Management attributed this trend to improved digital engagement, including more targeted emails and notifications, as well as enhancements to the Norwegian Cruise Line website that allow onboard offerings to be presented earlier in the booking cycle. These initiatives were described as driving higher guest participation and earlier engagement, rather than reflecting any change in ticket pricing or promotional approach.



The company reported resilient onboard demand across itineraries, including shorter Caribbean sailings that are attracting higher family participation. While management acknowledged that these itineraries can affect blended ticket pricing due to a higher mix of third and fourth guests, executives noted that onboard offerings continue to see solid uptake across sailings.



Management characterized pre-cruise and onboard revenues as complementary contributors alongside ticket pricing and occupancy. As itinerary mix and capacity continue to evolve, continued execution across digital engagement and onboard offerings remains an operational focus supporting overall revenue performance.

How NCLH Stacks Up to Competitors

Peers are also emphasizing onboard monetization, though execution differs across operators. At Carnival Corporation & plc CCL, management has highlighted historically strong onboard revenue per diem as part of broader yield optimization, blending ticket pricing with onboard spending to support overall revenue performance. Carnival has consistently framed onboard revenues as an integrated component of yield management rather than a standalone strategic initiative. Carnival continues to view onboard spending as one of several levers supporting yield execution alongside pricing and occupancy.



Royal Caribbean Group RCL has taken a more digitally centered approach to onboard monetization. Royal Caribbean reported that nearly 90% of onboard revenues are booked pre-cruise through digital channels, supported by app-based personalization and loyalty initiatives. Royal Caribbean positions these capabilities as part of a broader commercial ecosystem designed to enhance guest engagement and conversion. RCL is emphasizing technology and data-driven engagement as central to its onboard revenue execution.

NCLH’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Norwegian Cruise have gained 21.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 9.3%.

NCLH Stock Six-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, NCLH trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, significantly below the industry’s average of 17.83.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 28.4%. The EPS estimates for 2026 have increased in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NCLH stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.