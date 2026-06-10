Can Rising Falcon Flex Adoption Accelerate CrowdStrike's ARR Growth?

CrowdStrike's CRWD Falcon Flex subscription model is becoming an important driver of its recurring revenue growth. Falcon Flex makes it easier for customers to access multiple modules of the Falcon platform through a single contract, allowing customers to deploy additional security products over time and expand their use of the Falcon platform. This has now become the company’s primary go-to-market model.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, CrowdStrike added more than 300 Falcon Flex customers. Accounts using Falcon Flex now represent nearly $2 billion in ending annual recurring revenues (ARR), up 99% from the year-ago quarter. This shows that more than one-third of CrowdStrike's total ARR of $5.51 billion is now tied to Flex customers.

CrowdStrike is also seeing strong expansion within its existing Flex customer base. The company ended the first quarter of fiscal 2027 with 480 Re-Flex customers, representing nearly 25% of all Flex customers, up from 380 Re-Flex customers in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, representing more than 23% of total Flex customers. The average Re-Flex transaction increased ARR by 26%. Further, more than 130 customers have expanded multiple times, generating an average ARR increase of 51% compared with their original Flex contracts.

Further, strong momentum in Falcon Flex was one of the major contributors that helped CrowdStrike generate a record net new ARR of $256 million, up 32% year over year, in the first quarter of fiscal 2027. Buoyed by better-than-expected performance, CRWD raised its fiscal 2027 net new ARR outlook to be in the range of $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion, up from its prior $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion target. Here, the rising adoption of Falcon Flex could remain one of CrowdStrike’s most important contributors to its long-term growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 and 2028 revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of around 23.5% and 21.5%, respectively.

How Competitors Fare Against CRWD

Competitors like Palo Alto Networks PANW and SentinelOne S are also gaining ground through platform expansion and AI innovation.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Palo Alto Networks saw robust growth in its Next-Gen Security ARR, which increased 60% year over year. The growth was driven by increased customer adoption of PANW’s advanced cybersecurity offerings, including its AI-driven XSIAM platform, SASE and software firewalls.

Though comparatively a small competitor, SentinelOne posted first-quarter fiscal 2027 year-over-year growth of 23% in its ARR. The growth was fueled by the rising adoption of SentinelOne’s AI-first Singularity platform and Purple AI.

CRWD’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CrowdStrike have jumped 37.5% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Security industry’s return of 37.2%.

CRWD YTD Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CrowdStrike trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 26.15, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 15.09. The Zacks Value Score of F also suggests that CRWD stock is overvalued.

CRWD Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CrowdStrike’s fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 30.6% and 26.8%, respectively. The estimates for fiscal 2027 and 2028 have both been revised upward by 2 cents and 3 cents, respectively, over the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CrowdStrike currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.