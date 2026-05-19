Can Rising Demand for Fiber Optics Solutions Drive Corning's Growth?

Corning Incorporated GLW is increasing its focus on fiber-optic infrastructure to benefit from the growing demand for high-speed Internet and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data usage. Its Optical Communications business has become a major growth driver, with first-quarter 2026 sales rising 36% year over year to approximately $1.85 billion as telecom companies, hyperscalers and data center operators expand their networks.



Corning’s fiber portfolio includes products such as GlassWorks AI, Contour Flow Cable, RocketRibbon cables, EDGE connectivity solutions and multicore fiber, supporting AI data centers, cloud computing and 5G networks. Increasing investments in AI data centers are driving higher demand for the company’s advanced fiber connectivity solutions.



The company is also benefiting from government broadband projects in the United States and other countries, which are expanding fiber networks, especially in rural areas. Improving telecom spending and stronger customer demand are further supporting growth, while Corning’s fiber solutions help lower costs and improve network efficiency.



Corning has partnered with Meta and NVIDIA to supply fiber-optic and connectivity products, helping expand its manufacturing capacity and strengthen its position in the growing digital infrastructure market.

How Are Competitors Focusing on Fiber?

Corning faces competition from Amphenol Corporation APH and Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN. Amphenol is expanding its fiber-optic and connectivity business to support rising demand from AI data centers and cloud infrastructure. The company offers optical interconnects, fiber management systems and high-speed connectivity products for data center customers. Amphenol is also strengthening its fiber business through the acquisition of CommScope’s Connectivity and Cable Solutions business.



Lumen has strengthened its fiber network to support growing AI and cloud data demand. The company launched the NorthLine fiber route connecting Seattle and Minneapolis to provide faster and lower-latency data movement for AI and hyperscale customers. Lumen is also investing heavily in AI-ready fiber infrastructure and high-capacity optical connectivity services.

Corning's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Corning have rallied 272.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 347.6%.



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From a valuation standpoint, the company’s shares currently trade at 50.06 forward 12-month earnings, lower than the industry tally of 52.12.



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Earnings estimates for Corning for 2026 have increased 2.6% to $3.19, while the same for 2027 have risen 8.3% to $4.18 over the past 60 days.



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Corning currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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