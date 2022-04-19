Can Rising Costs Play Spoilsport for AmEx (AXP) Q1 Earnings?

American Express Company AXP is set to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 22, before the opening bell.

The financial services company reported an adjusted earnings of $2.18 per share for the fourth quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 on the back of higher Card Member spending that reached record highs and growing network volumes. The results were supported by improved performance from Global Commercial Services and Global Merchant and Network Services units. Its prudent investment strategy helped it boost new Card acquisitions, increase loan balances and enhance digital engagement with clients.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the first-quarter earnings announcement.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share of $2.43 suggests an 11.3% decrease from the prior-year figure of $2.74. Three upward estimate revisions have been witnessed by the company in the past 30 days versus two in the opposite direction. The consensus estimate for first-quarter revenues of $11.7 billion indicates a 28.9% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

American Express beat the consensus estimate for earnings in each of the prior four quarters, with the average being 46%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Factors to Note

American Express is likely to have witnessed improved volumes in the to-be-reported quarter, a trend that has been continuing for the last few quarters. Volumes of AXP are likely to have expanded owing to total network volumes and billed business volumes. A rise in the overall spending level is likely to have inflated Discount revenues, AXP’s largest revenue driver.

Travel and Entertainment — which saw a decline due to COVID-19 — is also staging a comeback, particularly in the United States, as the vaccine rollout accelerates. T&E is expected to have increased in the first quarter of 2022. Fees and commissions, and other revenues might have improved on the back of an uptick in travel-related revenues. The consensus mark for Revenue-other suggests an upside of 35.2% from the year-ago reported figure. Card acquisitions in some of AXP’s largest travel co-brand portfolios are likely to have increased. This reflects that travel remains an attractive category for consumers.

American Express’ net interest income, the second-largest revenue contributor, is likely to have risen on higher loan disbursements. The consensus mark for AXP’s net interest income suggests an upside of 19.6% from the year-ago reported figure.

While the above-mentioned factors are likely to have aided the company’s bottom line in the first quarter, the rising expenses might have offset the positives. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total expenses in global commercial services indicates a 21.1% year-over-year rise. Similarly, the consensus mark for marketing and business development costs indicates a 29.8% year-over-year increase. Hence, the significant increase in costs is not only expected to have positioned AXP for a year-over-year decrease in profits but also makes an earnings beat uncertain.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for American Express this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -1.98%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate currently stands at $2.39 per share, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.43.

Zacks Rank: American Express currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

ProAssurance Corporation PRA has an Earnings ESP of +27.54% and a Zacks Rank #2.

