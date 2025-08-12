Can Rising Casgevy Sales Aid CRISPR Therapeutics Post Q2 Earnings?

CRISPR Therapeutics’ CRSP Casgevy, a one-shot gene therapy, was approved in late 2023 and early 2024 across the United States and Europe for two blood disorder indications — sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT). The company has developed Casgevy in partnership with large biotech, Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX. Per the deal terms, Vertex leads global development, manufacturing and commercialization of Casgevy and splits program costs and profits worldwide with CRISPR Therapeutics in a 60:40 ratio.

Despite its groundbreaking therapeutic potential, Casgevy experienced a slow start in 2024, generating only $10 million in full-year product revenues for Vertex. However, sales have picked up momentum since then, with Casgevy recording sales worth $30.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, reflecting a 114.1% sequential increase and underscoring strong and accelerating market adoption. Per VRTX, the global launch of Casgevy continues to gain momentum with patient initiations, cell collections and infusions. Our model estimates Vertex to record Casgevy sales of about $124.6 million in 2025.

Earlier this month, on its Q2 earnings call, CRISPR Therapeutics stated that more than 75 authorized treatment centers were activated across all regions where Casgevy is approved. As of June 2025-end, about 115 patients completed their first cell collection since the therapy’s commercial launch.

Growing Casgevy sales could secure a reliable revenue base for CRISPR Therapeutics, enabling greater investment in its gene-editing pipeline. Continued demand may also broaden revenue sources and strengthen the company’s long-term growth prospects in the competitive cell and gene therapy market.

CRSP’s Competition in the Target Market

Besides CRISPR Therapeutics, several companies are advancing gene-editing treatments using similar CRISPR-based technology.

Beam Therapeutics BEAM is developing its lead ex-vivo genome-editing candidate, BEAM-101, in the phase I/II BEACON study for treating SCD. Enrollment is completed in both the adult and adolescent cohorts of the BEACON study. Beam Therapeutics expects to present updated data from the BEACON study by the end of 2025.

Intellia Therapeutics NTLA is leading the race in the in vivo therapies space with two late-stage candidates — Lonvo-z (NTLA-2002) for hereditary angioedema (HAE) and nex-z (NTLA-2001) for transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis. NTLA plans to submit a regulatory filing with the FDA for the HAE therapy in the second half of 2026.

CRSP’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics have rallied 40.7% year to date against the industry’s 0.7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CRSP is trading at a discount to the industry. Based on the price-to-book value (P/B) ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 2.80, which is lower than the industry average of 3.15. The stock is trading above its five-year mean of 2.38.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ 2025 loss per share have widened from $5.58 to $6.22 in the past 30 days. During the same timeframe, loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $4.30 to $4.03.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CRSP’s Zacks Rank

CRISPR Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

