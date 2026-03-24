Can Rising AI Tool Adoption Lift Synopsys' Design Automation Revenues?

Synopsys, Inc. SNPS is seeing strong traction in its Design Automation segment, and the rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools is emerging as a key catalyst for revenue growth. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, revenues from its Design Automation segment surged 96% year over year to $2 billion and accounted for 83% of total revenues. The segment’s adjusted operating margin increased 760 basis points year over year to 47.3%. The robust improvement in the operating margin reflects strong pricing power and high software profitability.

AI is playing a central role in this performance. Synopsys has embedded AI across its Electronics Design Automation (“EDA”) portfolio, enabling faster and more efficient chip design. Its tools can deliver up to five times productivity improvements in certain workflows, while generative AI features are reducing tasks that once took hours into minutes. These gains are critical as chip complexity rises with AI-driven workloads.

The acquisition of ANSYS has opened new avenues of growth in the Design Automation segment. Synopsys, a stalwart in EDA, and ANSYS, renowned for its engineering simulation software, are poised to create a synergistic powerhouse. The buyout has enhanced Synopsys' Silicon to Systems strategy, particularly in adjacent areas like automotive, aerospace and industrial. This move will expand Synopsys' customer base and product suite.

Industry demand is also supportive. The global buildout of AI infrastructure is driving higher semiconductor research & development spending, especially for advanced-node and multi-die chips. This is increasing reliance on EDA tools, positioning Synopsys as a key enabler of next-generation chip design.

Overall, rising AI tool adoption is clearly strengthening Synopsys’ Design Automation revenues, and current trends suggest this tailwind can continue supporting steady long-term growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Design Automation segment’s fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $7.12 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 34%.

Synopsys’ Rivals in the AI Design Tool Space

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS is Synopsys’ closest competitor in the EDA space. Both companies dominate a large share of theglobal marketand benefit directly from rising AI chip complexity. Cadence Design Systems’ 2025 revenues increased 14% year over year to $5.3 billion, mainly driven by the growing demand for its AI-driven design tools.

Its Cadence.AI platform is helping customers automate chip design and improve productivity, similar to Synopsys’ AI offerings. Cadence Design Systems’ strong partnerships with foundries and hyperscalers also support steady deal flow and long-term growth.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS is another relevant competitor, though more focused on testing and simulation. The company is expanding its role in the AI-driven design ecosystem by offering tools that validate chip performance and system behavior.

Keysight Technologies benefits from rising demand for high-speed connectivity and complex chip architectures, especially in AI and data center markets. As chip design becomes more integrated, Keysight Technologies’ solutions are increasingly used alongside EDA tools.

Synopsys’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Synopsys have fallen 5.4% over the past year compared with the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s decline of 8.2%.

Synopsys One-Year Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, SNPS trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 21.09.

Synopsys Forward 12-Month P/E Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Synopsys’ fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of approximately 11.8% and 17.6%, respectively. Estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Synopsys currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.