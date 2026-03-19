Can Rio Tinto's Pilbara Facility Fuel Its Near-Term Momentum?

Rio Tinto Group RIO delivered resilient iron ore performance in 2025, supported by strong execution across its Pilbara operations. During the year, Pilbara iron ore shipments reached 326.2 million tons, while production stood at 327.3 million tons, remaining stable despite weather-related disruptions earlier in 2025.



The Pilbara facility remains the backbone of Rio Tinto’s iron ore business. Operational recovery following cyclone impacts in the first quarter of 2025, coupled with improved rail and port efficiency, drove stronger performance in the second half of the year. The Gudai-Darri mine continued to ramp up, contributing to record mining rates from April onward. Also, the rollout of the revised Pilbara Blend strategy enhanced product mix by reducing lower-grade SP10 volumes, supporting overall realization and efficiency.



Also, several major growth projects of the company are progressing. In December 2025, RIO’s Rhodes Ridge joint venture approved a $191 million feasibility study to develop one of the world’s major undeveloped iron ore deposits in Western Australia, aiming for an initial annual production of 40-50 million tons. The study is expected to conclude in 2029. In October 2025, at the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, the first ore was loaded and transported, marking the start of commissioning across the mine, rail and port infrastructure.



However, some constraints remain. Pilbara facility’s performance continues to be subject to weather risks, approval timelines for mining areas, and cost pressures from inflation and currency movements. Iron ore price volatility could impact earnings as well, despite stable volumes.



Overall, while external risks persist, the strength and resilience of the Pilbara facility are likely to remain key drivers of the company’s near-term performance.

Snapshot of RIO’s Peers

Among its major peers, Trilogy Metals Inc. TMQ continues to make steady progress at the Ambler mining district. Although Trilogy is not yet in production, it is taking a step ahead with Ambler Metals LLC, which is a joint venture with South32 Limited. In July 2025, Trilogy began a multi-year core re-boxing program to protect drill core for long-term future use.



USAR’s other peer, NioCorp Developments Ltd. NB, is working to move its Elk Creek Project in Nebraska closer to production. In August 2025, NioCorp completed its first drilling program at the Elk Creek Project on schedule and within budget. In February 2026, NioCorp started construction of the main underground access for its Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project in southeast Nebraska.

RIO's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Rio Tinto have gained 37.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 24.9%.



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From a valuation standpoint, RIO is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20X, below the industry’s average of 13.69X. Rio Tinto carries a Value Score of A.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RIO’s 2026 earnings has been on the rise over the past 60 days.



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Rio Tinto currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.