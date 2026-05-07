Can Rigetti's Q1 Earnings Strengthen Its Quantum Growth Narrative?

Rigetti Computing RGTI heads into first-quarter 2026 results with investors closely watching whether the company can translate steady technology execution into stronger commercial traction. The quantum computing player has continued advancing its superconducting roadmap, highlighted by the rollout of its 84-qubit Ankaa-3 system and ongoing progress toward broader deployment of its modular 108-qubit Cepheus platform.

Importantly, management remains focused on improving gate fidelity — a key performance metric in quantum computing — after Ankaa-3 achieved 99.5% median two-qubit gate fidelity. Rigetti also recently launched the Cepheus-1-108Q system through its cloud platform and Amazon Braket, marking a notable step toward commercial accessibility.

For the upcoming earnings report, investors are likely to focus less on near-term profitability and more on signs of revenue acceleration, customer adoption and roadmap execution. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.25 million, implying a sharp year-over-year improvement following a weak fourth quarter that reflected lumpier machine sales.

Management commentary around demand from government, research and enterprise customers will also be crucial, especially after recent momentum in cloud-based quantum services and system deployments. At the same time, Rigetti’s large cash balance continues to provide flexibility to support R&D and commercialization efforts as it pushes toward larger-scale systems planned for 2026 and beyond. While execution risks remain high in the emerging quantum computing market, steady progress on hardware performance and commercial expansion could help reinforce confidence in Rigetti’s long-term growth narrative.

Peers Updates

D-Wave Quantum QBTShas continued benefiting from rising commercial adoption of its quantum annealing platform across optimization-focused workloads. QBTS recently reported strong bookings growth, supported by expanding enterprise and government engagements, while continuing to deepen its presence in logistics, manufacturing and AI-driven optimization markets.

D-Wave’s growing customer activity and improving commercialization momentum remain key positives as the broader quantum industry gradually shifts from research-driven demand toward practical use cases. Investors will likely watch whether the company can sustain this traction and drive stronger revenue conversion in the upcoming quarters.

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBTremains focused on scaling its photonics-based quantum computing and quantum cybersecurity offerings. QUBT has continued investing in its Fab-One photonic chip foundry operations while expanding strategic partnerships and commercialization initiatives tied to quantum-secure communications and sensing technologies.

QUBT is also broadening its technology portfolio through acquisitions and infrastructure expansion efforts aimed at strengthening long-term growth opportunities. However, investors are likely to remain focused on execution and the pace at which these initiatives translate into meaningful revenue growth.

Rigetti’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of RGTI have plunged 9.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decline of 12.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Rigetti trades at a price-to-book ratio of 12.22, above the industry average. RGTI carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rigetti’s 2026 earnings implies a significant 73.4% improvement from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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