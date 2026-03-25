Can Rigetti's NVIDIA Partnership Unlock Quantum-AI Breakthroughs?

Rigetti Computing’s RGTI partnership with NVIDIA, announced in October 2025, is shaping up to be more than just a collaboration, it is a strategic bridge between quantum computing and the rapidly scaling AI ecosystem. By working on NVIDIA’s NVQLink platform, Rigetti is positioning its quantum processors not as standalone experimental systems, but as accelerators within hybrid computing environments. This is critical because the near-term commercial viability of quantum computing hinges on the ability to integrate with existing CPU-GPU infrastructure rather than replace it.

Rigetti’s superconducting architecture, with gate speeds in the tens of nanoseconds, is already approaching the latency requirements needed for real-time interaction with classical systems. This gives it a practical edge in hybrid deployments, where slower modalities would struggle to keep up.

More importantly, this collaboration could unlock a meaningful breakthrough in how complex computational problems are solved. Rigetti’s management frames quantum as a “simultaneous computing” layer that complements GPUs, particularly for problems involving massive variable interactions where classical systems fail to converge efficiently. If successfully integrated, this hybrid model could accelerate use cases across drug discovery, materials science and optimization problems, areas already heavily reliant on AI infrastructure.

The NVIDIA partnership not only validates this vision but also increases the likelihood of early enterprise adoption, as customers can experiment within familiar HPC environments. Over time, as Rigetti scales toward higher qubit counts and improved fidelity, this hybrid approach could transition from experimental to economically valuable workloads.

For investors, this partnership signals a clear go-to-market pathway, embedding quantum into AI and high-performance computing workflows rather than waiting for a fully standalone quantum advantage.

Peers Updates

IonQ’s IONQ long-term strategy centers on its trapped-ion architecture, which is recognized for enabling high qubit fidelity and extended coherence times — key factors in the pursuit of scalable quantum systems. The company has continued to advance its roadmap, recently introducing the AQ 64 Tempo system and achieving a record 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity. Alongside these technical milestones, IonQ is broadening its capabilities through acquisitions like Oxford Ionics and Vector Atomic, enhancing presence across quantum computing, networking, sensing and cybersecurity, while expanding the total addressable market.

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT has entered 2026 with several growth drivers in place, led by its February acquisition of Luminar Semiconductor, which is expected to start contributing revenues from the first quarter. The deal strengthens Quantum’s capabilities in semiconductor design, fabrication and packaging while adding an established customer base. Meanwhile, the company is scaling its Fab 1 photonic chip facility, which has already begun generating early revenues and is likely to gain traction in 2026. QUBT is also advancing across emerging areas such as photonic AI (Neurawave), quantum authentication and sensing, while exploring AI infrastructure opportunities through partnerships like POET Technologies.

Rigetti’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of RGTI have lost 51.4% in the past six-month period compared with the industry’s decline of 24.3%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Rigetti trades at a price-to-book ratio of 9.5, above the industry average. RGTI carries a Value Score of F.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rigetti’s 2026 earnings implies a significant 74.3% improvement from the year-ago period.



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The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.