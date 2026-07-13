Can Rigetti's Infrastructure Edge Power the Next Quantum Revolution?

Artificial intelligence did not become a transformative technology overnight. While advances in algorithms were important, widespread adoption accelerated only after the underlying hardware ecosystem matured. Quantum computing could be entering a similar phase, with the focus gradually shifting from scientific breakthroughs to building the infrastructure needed for commercial adoption. That trend could create opportunities for companies like Rigetti Computing RGTI, which is investing in manufacturing capabilities and scalable hardware architecture alongside advances in quantum performance.

Rigetti differentiates itself through its vertically integrated approach. The company owns and operates Fab-1, a dedicated quantum chip fabrication facility that provides greater control over manufacturing and product development. Its modular architecture is designed to support larger quantum systems by connecting multiple chips, potentially offering a more scalable path than relying solely on increasingly complex monolithic processors. At the same time, commercial momentum appears to be improving.

Rigetti recently secured a contract to deliver a 108-qubit quantum computer to India's Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), highlighting growing demand from governments and research institutions for dedicated quantum infrastructure. While the company remains in the early stages of commercialization and execution risks persist, its strategy suggests Rigetti is positioning itself not just as a quantum hardware developer but as a provider of the infrastructure that could support the industry's long-term growth.

Peers Updates

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT, or QCi, recently completed its acquisition of NHanced Semiconductors in a deal valued at $73.1 million in cash and stock, with potential additional milestone payments of up to $72 million. The transaction expands QCi's semiconductor fabrication and advanced packaging capabilities, supporting the company's transition from research and prototyping to scalable commercial manufacturing. The acquisition also adds specialized engineering expertise, strengthening QCi's ability to develop and produce its photonic quantum technologies at scale.

IonQ IONQ recently unveiled Clavis XG Multiplex, a new addition to its Clavis XG Quantum Key Distribution portfolio, designed to make quantum security even more practical and deployable across metropolitan fiber networks. The Clavis XG product line stands out for its enterprise-grade network integration, offering benefits in form factor and maintenance to configuration and management. IonQ also recently opened a new laboratory suite in Boulder, CO, to support quantum computing R&D and semiconductor chip testing facilities.

Rigetti’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of RGTI have lost 25.4% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decline of 4.7%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Rigetti trades at a price-to-book ratio of 9.42, above the industry average. RGTI carries a Value Score of F.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rigetti’s 2026 earnings implies a significant 71.9% improvement from the year-ago period.



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The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.