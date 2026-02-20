Can Rigetti's Chiplet Approach Fast-Track the 1,000-Qubit Milestone?

Rigetti Computing’s RGTI push toward a 1,000-plus qubit machine by 2027 is now grounded in its chiplet-driven design strategy, not just incremental R&D progress. During its third-quarter earnings discussion, management emphasized that chiplets have moved beyond concept status and are already proving their scalability in practice.

The company is transitioning from its current 9-qubit chiplets to 36-qubit modules that will serve as the core components of larger quantum systems. By assembling systems from these smaller, standardized units, Rigetti avoids many of the fabrication yield challenges and engineering complexities tied to large monolithic processors. Encouragingly, the 36-qubit chiplets are already delivering close to 99.5% two-qubit gate fidelity, reinforcing management’s view that linking multiple modules can enable a structured climb toward roughly 150 qubits in 2026, with further scaling thereafter.

Rather than betting on a single large-scale breakthrough, Rigetti is building around modular, repeatable components that can be independently produced, validated, and refined. This design philosophy reduces operational risk and allows steady performance improvements with each iteration. Consequently, the roadmap to 1,000 qubits appears to be unfolding through a sequence of manageable expansions, positioning the company’s 2027 target as a calculated progression rather than an overly ambitious projection.

Peers Updates

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT has recently strengthened its commercial positioning by advancing its integrated photonics strategy and expanding early customer traction across government and enterprise markets. The company continues to scale its thin-film lithium niobate foundry capabilities while promoting its room-temperature photonic quantum and optimization platforms, including expanded access to its Dirac systems via cloud-based deployment. Recent capital raises have also significantly bolstered its liquidity position, providing the financial flexibility to accelerate manufacturing buildout and product commercialization.

From an investor standpoint, these developments signal QUBT’s transition from a largely experimental-stage company toward a more infrastructure-focused quantum and photonics player, with growing emphasis on scalable production, real-world applications and ecosystem integration.

Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ has recently advanced its commercial momentum by expanding deployments of its quantum-safe encryption platform and deepening integrations with telecom and enterprise infrastructure partners. The company continues to roll out its NetworkSecure technology and related cryptographic management solutions aimed at helping organizations transition toward post-quantum security standards, while also launching new tools to automate encryption discovery and risk assessment. With growing engagement across telecom, government and enterprise customers, Arqit is positioning itself as a scalable cybersecurity infrastructure provider rather than a purely research-driven quantum company.

From an investor perspective, these developments signal gradual progress toward recurring revenue generation and stronger ecosystem relevance as global demand for quantum-resistant security solutions accelerates.

Rigetti’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

From a valuation standpoint, Rigetti trades at a price-to-book ratio of 14.73, above the industry average. RGTI carries a Value Score of F.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rigetti’s 2026 earnings implies a significant 75.9% improvement from the year-ago period.



The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

