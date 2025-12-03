Can Rigetti Maintain Its Balance Sheet Strength While Scaling R&D?

Rigetti Computing RGTI entered the back half of 2025 with one of the strongest balance sheets in the quantum computing space, closing the third quarter with roughly $559 million in cash and subsequently crossing the $600 million mark on warrant exercises. That level of liquidity gives the company a rare strategic advantage: it can aggressively fund roadmap execution without relying on dilutive capital raises or debt.

Management reiterated that current resources are more than sufficient to support near-term milestones like the 100-plus qubit, 99.5% fidelity system this year and the 150-plus qubit, 99.7% fidelity system targeted for 2026. For now, Rigetti’s cash position provides a stable foundation to weather revenue variability tied to government funding cycles and contract timing.

At the same time, the company’s operating profile is becoming more R&D-heavy as it accelerates development toward the 1,000-plus qubit, 99.8% fidelity system planned for 2027. Operating expenses rose to $21 million in the third quarter, due to new hires, salary increases and higher stock-based compensation. This signals that Rigetti is leaning into talent and engineering intensity to maintain its competitive position. Management framed these investments as essential for advancing chiplet performance, scaling fidelity and pursuing hybrid-compute integrations like NVIDIA’s NVQLink. With its sizable liquidity and disciplined spend, Rigetti appears positioned to support elevated R&D expenditure while still preserving the financial flexibility needed for ongoing manufacturing expansion.

Peers Updates

IonQ IONQ is strengthening its quantum strategy through the acquisitions of Oxford Ionics and Lightsynq, adding advanced ion-trap and photonic-interconnect technologies to help build more scalable, higher-performance systems. These moves also lift its intellectual-property portfolio to over 1,000 assets, further bolstering its competitive edge.

With broader technical capabilities, IonQ is positioned to accelerate progress in both quantum computing and quantum networking, supporting growing interest in hybrid quantum models. Overall, these developments signal IonQ’s shift from a mainly research-focused player toward deeper commercial adoption and a larger role across the rapidly evolving quantum ecosystem.

Arqit Quantum ARQQ is reinforcing its foothold in quantum-safe security by joining the Oracle Defense Ecosystem, giving it a stronger reach into secure government and enterprise networks. The company also gained meaningful validation after being chosen by the UK’s NCSC to help support post-quantum cryptography migration.

Meanwhile, Fabric Networks licensed Arqit’s NetworkSecure platform to deploy quantum-safe encryption at scale, signaling early signs of commercial traction. Overall, these moves suggest growing market confidence and real-world adoption as Arqit works to turn partnerships into sustained revenue growth.

Rigetti’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of RGTI have gained 56.6% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s decline of 5.9%.



From a valuation standpoint, Rigetti trades at a price-to-book ratio of 20.9, above the industry average. RGTI carries a Value Score of F.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rigetti’s 2025 earnings implies a significant 88.9% decline from the year-ago period.



The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

