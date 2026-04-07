Can Rigetti Computing's USask Deal Boost Its Quantum Growth Story?

Rigetti Computing RGTI continues to deepen its foothold in the emerging quantum computing ecosystem with the sale of its 9-qubit Novera QPU to the University of Saskatchewan (USask). The system will be the main part of USask’s first quantum computing platform, showing growing adoption of Rigetti’s full-stack approach that combines its own hardware with a growing partner network. While the deal size is unlikely to be financially material in the near term, its strategic value lies in strengthening Rigetti’s presence in academic and research institutions, an important customer segment that drives early-stage adoption, experimentation, and long-term pipeline development in quantum computing.

More importantly, the deployment highlights Rigetti’s ability to commercialize its technology beyond cloud access and into on-premise quantum systems, a key differentiator in the current landscape. By integrating its Novera QPU with third-party components like cryogenic infrastructure, control systems, and automation software, Rigetti is positioning itself as a flexible platform provider rather than just a hardware vendor. This partner-led ecosystem approach not only broadens its addressable market but also reinforces its long-term vision of scalable quantum systems, including its roadmap toward higher qubit architectures under the Cepheus platform.

Peers Updates

At NVIDIA GTC, IonQ IONQ announced a Memorandum of Understanding with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information to jointly explore quantum–high-performance computing hybrid technologies and strengthen the quantum ecosystem in South Korea. Additionally, IonQ has partnered with the University of Cambridge to launch the IonQ Quantum Innovation Centre, aimed at advancing research and collaboration, further reinforcing IonQ’s growing role in the global quantum landscape.

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT is steadily positioning itself as a versatile player in applied quantum technologies, expanding its presence across government, aerospace and commercial domains. QUBT recently secured a contract from National Institute of Standards and Technology to design and develop thin-film lithium niobate photonic integrated circuits, highlighting QUBT’s growing strength in advanced photonics.

In addition, QUBT won a subcontract tied to NASA Langley Research Center, where QUBT is working on quantum-driven methods to eliminate solar noise from space-based LiDAR data. This development underscores QUBT’s increasing involvement in cutting-edge aerospace applications and reinforces QUBT’s broader innovation capabilities.

RGTI’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of RGTI have lost 35.9% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decline of 18.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Rigetti Computing trades at a price-to-book ratio of 8.64, above the industry average. RGTI carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rigetti Computing’s 2026 earnings implies a significant 74.3% improvement from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.