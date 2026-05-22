Can RFIL's Thermal Cooling Business Become Its Next Growth Engine?

RF Industries, Ltd.’s RFIL thermal cooling business is emerging as one of its most promising long-term growth drivers. During the first-quarter fiscal 2026earnings call management highlighted strong momentum in its direct air cooling (“DAC”) systems, which are increasingly being adopted in edge data centers, cable infrastructure and industrial applications.

The company believes demand for efficient cooling solutions is rising as more computing and networking equipment moves closer to where data is generated and consumed. Unlike traditional cooling systems that rely heavily on air conditioning, RFIL’s DAC solutions can significantly reduce energy consumption while also lowering maintenance costs. Management stated that these systems are rugged, reliable and capable of cutting cooling-related energy expenses dramatically, making them attractive for customers operating edge network infrastructure.

RFIL is already seeing growing customer interest and early deployments across new verticals. Management noted that several customers are conducting installations and product trials, particularly in edge data center environments, where the systems are reportedly performing well. The company also emphasized that thermal cooling products contributed to backlog growth alongside small-cell and custom cabling solutions.

Another encouraging sign is that RFIL’s cooling business fits well with broader industry trends tied to AI-infrastructure expansion, data traffic growth and rising power-efficiency requirements. As operators seek lower-cost and more energy-efficient ways to cool distributed network equipment, RFIL may be positioned to capture a meaningful niche market.

While the thermal cooling segment is still developing, management appears confident that it can become a significant contributor to revenue growth over the next several years. If adoption continues accelerating, DAC solutions could evolve into RFIL’s next major growth engine.

How RFIL Stacks Up Against Key Industry Players

RF Industries operates in a competitive environment where larger technology and infrastructure companies are also targeting the rapidly growing thermal management and edge computing markets. One notable competitor is Vertiv Holdings VRT, a major provider of cooling systems and digital infrastructure solutions. Vertiv has built a strong presence in data centers and edge environments through its advanced thermal technologies and broad customer reach. Its scale and extensive portfolio make Vertiv a formidable player as demand for efficient cooling rises.

Another relevant competitor is nVent Electric NVT. The company offers enclosure and thermal management solutions designed for industrial and networking applications. As industries increasingly deploy edge infrastructure and require efficient heat management, nVent benefits from strong exposure to these trends.

Compared with these larger rivals, RFIL's advantage lies in the focused approach, niche applications and customizable solutions, which may allow it to address specialized customer needs more quickly.

RFIL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of RF Industries have surged 200.1% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 19.1% growth.

RFIL 1-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, RFIL trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, higher than the industry’s average of 14.08.

P/E (F12M)



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RFIL’s 2026 sales and earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 7.5% and 45%, respectively.



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RFIL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.