Can Revolution Medicines Be a Game-Changer Stock?

Key Points

Revolution Medicines' promising pancreatic cancer therapy could be approved later this year.

The clinical-stage company has more than $4 billion in cash to develop and market its drugs.

It is a likely target for a buyout by larger pharmaceutical companies.

10 stocks we like better than Revolution Medicines ›

A diagnosis of pancreatic cancer is one of the most feared things in medicine. The disease has the highest mortality rate of all cancers. In 2026, roughly 67,530 Americans will be diagnosed with the disease in the U.S., and more than 52,740 will die from it, according to statistics from the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

On May 31, Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) presented its Phase 3 trial findings for daraxonrasib, showing that this therapy, compared to chemotherapy, cut the risk of death by about 60% and more than doubled survival for patients with advanced pancreatic cancer.

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It is the first time any drug has pushed median overall survival past the one-year threshold in a Phase 3 trial for metastatic pancreatic cancer. On hearing that news, oncologists at a conference gave Revolution a standing ovation.

It was a huge moment for the clinical-stage biotech. The stock is up more than 85% this year, as its name has been bandied about as a potential buyout target. Even if that doesn't happen because the stock's value has increased so much, the company is sitting on a very profitable drug.

There are three reasons why the stock remains a buy:

1. There is a clear commercial runway for daraxonrasib

Revolution Medicines is no longer just a distant pipeline story; it has entered the pre-commercial execution phase. After releasing the data, the company is advancing a rolling New Drug Application (NDA) submission for daraxonrasib with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA has already approved an Expanded Access Program for daraxonrasib, creating massive immediate demand from major U.S. cancer centers rushing to secure the drug for terminal patients ahead of official commercialization. The drug works by blocking the RAS protein, which drives tumor growth in more than 90% of pancreatic cancer cases, as well as other cancers.

Just having the treatment for pancreatic cancer is worth billions, but the drug is also being tested as a therapy to treat other RAS-addicted cancers, including certain colorectal and non-small cell lung cancers.

2. Revolution has a diverse, plural pipeline

Biotech investing is notoriously risky when a company relies on a single asset. Revolution mitigates that problem with a portfolio of RAS inhibitors addressing different mutations and indications.

Besides daraxonrasib, the company is advancing zoldonrasib (RMC-9805) for KRAS G12D mutants (showing highly encouraging initial data in non-small cell lung cancer) and elironrasib (RMC-6291), targeting KRAS G12C mutations.

The science behind the company's therapies is the ability to use its platform to block oncogenic signaling by RAS(ON) proteins, which are traditionally difficult targets. The company designs molecules that bind to the "chaperone protein" cyclophilin A, forming an interface that can be tailored to bind to different RAS(ON) proteins.

3. Revolution has a big cash stockpile and takeover possibilities

Revolution isn't profitable. In the first quarter, the company reported a loss of $453.8 million. However, the company has roughly $4 billion in cash and short-term investments. At its current burn rate, it has two years to bring daraxonrasib to market without needing to dilute shareholders with late-stage capital raises.

That gives the company flexibility to go it alone, using daraxonrasib sales to fund its development, or court larger pharmaceutical companies that would love to buy out Revolution for the opportunity to inherit its platform.

Revolution backed away from a buyout deal from Merck in January that would have valued Revolution at between $28 billion and $32 billion. It's easy to see now why, as the stock's market cap is already over $32 billion. There are other pharmaceutical giants with drugs facing patent cliffs that could pursue a takeover of Revolution.

Revolution Medicines has great potential with some risk

Revolution is the classic high-risk, high-reward biotech stock. If daraxonrasib doesn't come to market by the end of the year, the stock could easily plunge. It's important to note that the ability to develop a successful drug is a different skill set from running a successful company.

There's plenty of reason for optimism here. The stock, even after the run-up, is trading at around $148 per share, well below analysts' average price targets, which range between $165 and $182.

It remains a high-conviction play purely on execution, commercial rollout, and potential future interest from larger pharma suitors looking to bolster their oncology pipelines.

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James Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends McKesson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.