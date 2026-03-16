Can Retirees Claim the New Senior Tax Deduction Even if They Aren't on Social Security?

Key Points

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act changed the tax rules.

Seniors are entitled to a new additional deduction worth up to $6,000 per person.

This tax relief was touted as fulfilling the "no tax on Social Security" promise, so can you claim it if you aren't on Social Security?

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise of eliminating taxes on Social Security benefits. When the One Big Beautiful Bill Act was passed, he declared that this promise had been largely fulfilled, since changes ushered in by the Act would eliminate Social Security tax for many retirees.

Now, tax season has arrived, and older Americans are trying to sort out whether they'll be entitled to new tax savings because of the law changes.

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The One Big Beautiful Bill Act did, in fact, provide some major relief for seniors. But if you're older and haven't yet started collecting Social Security, you may be wondering if it will benefit you at all.

Can you claim the new senior tax savings if you aren't on Social Security? Here's what you need to know.

The new tax rules don't just affect Social Security recipients

There's some good news for older Americans who haven't filed for Social Security benefits yet. The new tax breaks provided for retirees actually have nothing to do with their retirement benefits at all.

Specifically, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act has introduced a new tax deduction for retirees 65 and over, and it's not restricted in any way based on your Social Security claim status. The deduction is worth $6,000 for eligible seniors, so married older couples can each claim the additional $6,000 in savings for a total of $12,000.

The extra tax savings for retirees come on top of the regular standard deduction that tax filers of all ages can choose to claim. However, retirees who claim the deduction don't have to claim the regular standard deduction to be eligible for the extra $6,000. Both people who itemize (claim specific deductions) and people who claim the standard deduction are eligible.

So, as long as you meet the specific criteria for the $6,000 deduction, your Social Security status won't interfere with your ability to lower your tax bill by claiming it.

What do you need to do to be eligible for the new $6,000 deduction?

Here's what you need to be eligible for the new $6,000 in income tax savings for seniors:

You must be 65 years of age or older before Dec. 31 of the relevant tax year

Your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) must be below $75,000 for single tax filers or $150,000 for married joint filers to claim the full deduction

Once you're above the income limits, you receive a partial deduction until it phases out completely at $175,000 in income for single tax filers or $250,000 for married filers

You also must file your taxes as either head-of-household, single, or married filing jointly.

Provided you meet these requirements, you can get the money, and you don't even have to do anything to claim it besides checking the box on your 1040 form that says you're 65 and up.

Don't hesitate to do that, or to take advantage of the chance to pay the IRS less and keep more in your retirement plans, regardless of whether you've made a Social Security claim or not.

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