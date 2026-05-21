Can Retail Media Become a Major Growth Driver for Trade Desk?

The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD is increasingly positioning retail media as a major long-term growth driver as advertisers shift toward more data-driven marketing strategies. On its first-quarter 2026earnings call the company highlighted that the total addressable market for advertising continues to expand, driven by fast-growing areas such as retail media, connected TV (CTV) and AI-powered search platforms. Management stated that retail media is growing rapidly alongside the ongoing transition from linear television to CTV, creating significant opportunities for the company’s open Internet advertising platform.

The company emphasized that over the past five years, it has built what it described as the world’s largest and richest retail data marketplace. On the lastearnings call management highlighted that retailers within its data marketplace account for more than 80% of sales from leading U.S. retailers compared with Amazon’s AMZN share of less than 15% of U.S. retail spend. The company believes this extensive retail data access provides a major competitive advantage in helping advertisers improve campaign targeting and performance.

Trade Desk also showcased the performance benefits of its Audience Unlimited product, which leverages retail data to improve campaign efficiency. In a campaign test conducted with a major travel brand, Audience Unlimited delivered 30% lower CPMs, reduced data costs by 38%, improved CPA efficiency by 75% and increased conversion rates by 2.7 times compared with the control group. The company stated that the product also reduced manual effort in audience selection, helping marketers streamline campaign execution.

Additionally, Trade Desk is beginning to expand into on-site retail media opportunities. The company noted that sponsored listings are among the most effective advertising formats on the Internet and become even more valuable when integrated into omnichannel advertising strategies. To strengthen its retail media capabilities, Trade Desk has started integrating with partners, such as Koddi and Dollar General, and expects more retailers to enable programmatic access to sponsored listings during 2026.

Management further noted that advertisers are increasingly using retail data from its marketplace to connect advertising spend with real-world sales outcomes. The company plans to continue investing in retail media, alongside AI-driven decisioning, CTV and identity solutions, as part of its long-term growth strategy.

Taking a Look at TTD’s Competitors

Amazon continues to benefit from the rapid expansion of its advertising business as brands allocate larger portions of their marketing budgets to the company’s platform, supported by its rich consumer data and strong purchase-intent signals. Advertising services revenue increased 24% year over year in first-quarter 2026, while the segment surpassed $70 billion in trailing 12-month revenue. Prime Video and other streaming services further diversify revenue streams and enhance customer loyalty through bundled offerings. Beyond e-commerce, Amazon derives significant profitability from Amazon Web Services, where first-quarter 2026 sales grew 28% year over year, and operating income increased to $14.2 billion from $11.5 billion. The company’s presence across multiple high-growth segments strengthens its diversified and resilient business model while reducing concentration risk and supporting long-term growth opportunities.

Magnite’s MGNI commerce media is becoming an important growth driver across both DV+ and CTV, with partners bringing valuable first-party retail data and incremental advertising demand into its ecosystem. The company highlighted expanding partnerships with Expedia Group, Walmart Connect and Roku Qurate, while noting that commerce media momentum continues to build with 21 partners, including 13 already deployed and ramping. Magnite stated that retail media strategies are evolving as companies increasingly keep retail data closer to retail media partners while working with SSPs like Magnite to enable multiple DSPs to access the data in a privacy-compliant way across streaming and digital advertising environments.

TTD Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of TTD have lost 10.8% in the past month, while the Zacks Internet – Services industry has grown 13%.



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In terms of forward price/earnings, TTD’s shares are trading at 15.95X, lower than the Internet Services industry’s 26.29X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTD’s earnings for 2026 has been marginally revised downward over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TTD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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