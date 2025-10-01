Can Relacorilant Drive Corcept's Long-Term Growth Beyond Korlym?

Corcept Therapeutics’ CORT sole-marketed drug, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved for treating Cushing's syndrome or endogenous hypercortisolism. The company’s top line solely comprises product sales from Korlym.

In the first half of 2025, Korlym recorded sales of $351.6 million, up around 13.2% year over year. Our model estimates full-year 2025 Korlym sales to be $857.1 million, suggesting an increase of almost 26% year over year.

Though Korlym sales improved during the second quarter of 2025, it was previously affected by the insufficient capacity of a specialty pharmacy vendor during the first quarter of 2025. Corcept is entirely dependent on Korlym for revenues, which is a concern. A decline in the drug’s sales will significantly hinder the company’s prospects.

On the second-quarterearnings call management lowered its total revenue guidance for 2025. For full-year 2025, the company now expects total revenues in the range of $850-$900 million compared with the earlier projection of $900-$950 million.

CORT Eyes Relacorilant to Potentially Lower Dependence on Korlym

Besides Korlym, Corcept is developing its lead pipeline candidate relacorilant for treating Cushing's syndrome.

In December 2024, the company submitted a new drug application (NDA) for relacorilant to the FDA for the treatment of patients with hypercortisolism (Cushing's syndrome). The regulatory body has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of Dec. 30, 2025.

A potential approval for relacorilant in Cushing's syndrome should help Corcept address a broader patient population and reduce the heavy dependence on Korlym for growth in the future quarters. Management expects all current Korlym patients to switch to relacorilant once it is approved and launched, which should speed up growth.

Corcept is also developing relacorilant for other indications.

The FDA accepted a new NDA seeking approval for relacorilant in combination with nab-paclitaxel for treating patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in September 2025. With the FDA accepting the NDA for review, a decision from the regulatory body is expected on July 11, 2026.

Corcept is also evaluating relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel and Roche’s RHHBY Avastin (bevacizumab) in the phase II BELLA study for treating patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

The BELLA study is designed to understand whether combining relacorilant with two medicines — nab-paclitaxel and RHHBY’s Avastin — offers patients an additional treatment option or not.

Another study is evaluating relacorilant in combination with Merck’s MRK blockbuster PD-L1 inhibitor, Keytruda, for treating patients with adrenal cancer along with cortisol excess.

Keytruda, approved for several types of cancers worldwide, is MRK’s biggest revenue driver.

The company is also evaluating relacorilant plus Xtandi (enzalutamide) in patients with early-stage prostate cancer. The successful development and commercialization of relacorilant for additional indications will be an added boost to the company. However, any regulatory/developmental setback related to relacorilant or failure in ongoing studies will hinder the company’s growth prospects.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.