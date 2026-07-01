Can RCL's Private Destinations Drive Multi-Year Yield Growth?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL is expanding its private-destination portfolio as part of a broader effort to support multi-year yield growth through differentiated vacation experiences. The strategy can strengthen itinerary appeal across key cruise markets and support pricing power over time.

Following the launch of Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, RCL recently opened Royal Beach Club Santorini, a core element of its “ultimate Santorini Day” experience. Strong demand for the beach club underscores the value of proprietary destinations in enhancing the company’s vacation offering and reinforcing its competitive positioning.

The next phase of the pipeline is concentrated in the Caribbean and Mexico. Royal Beach Club Cozumel is expected to open in early 2028, while Perfect Day Mexico and Costa Maya are expected to open in late 2027 and ramp in early 2028. These projects are expected to further differentiate RCL’s itinerary portfolio and contribute to yield growth over time.

Perfect Day Mexico also gives RCL a larger opportunity in the Gulf and Texas markets. The project, together with Royal Beach Club Cozumel and Icon-class ships, is expected to strengthen the company’s position in Galveston and expand its reach across drivable markets. Texas remains underpenetrated relative to Florida, giving RCL room to build demand over time.

Royal Caribbean’s ability to extend this momentum will likely depend on whether its private destinations can support stronger guest demand and improve monetization as new assets open and ramp. If the portfolio scales successfully, destination-led differentiation could become a meaningful driver of RCL’s multi-year yield growth.

How RCL’s Destination Strategy Compares With Peers

Carnival Corporation Ltd. CCL is building its destination strategy around scale, capacity and itinerary differentiation. The company has enhanced Celebration Key’s capacity profile through a pier expansion, enabling the destination to accommodate up to four ships and more than 13,000 guests per day. RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay can accommodate two of CCL’s largest ships at the same time. Together, these assets allow CCL to offer two differentiated beach experiences within a single itinerary, strengthening its Caribbean value proposition.

CCL’s strategy also extends beyond individual destinations. Its Paradise Collection is expected to welcome more than 9 million guest visits next year. About 85% of CCL’s Caribbean itineraries are expected to include at least one exclusive destination, while nearly half are expected to include two or more of these destinations on the same sailing. The company is also leveraging Isla Tropicale in Roatán, Puerta Maya in Cozumel and its integrated Alaska land-and-sea platform, creating a broad destination footprint across both beach and experiential cruise markets.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH is pursuing a more focused destination upgrade strategy through Great Stirrup Cay. Great Tides Waterpark is expected to enhance the island’s offering, improve the guest experience and become a demand driver moving into 2027. NCLH also expects fourth-quarter net yields to improve from the third quarter, partly supported by the waterpark opening by the end of the third quarter.

Against this backdrop, RCL’s private-destination strategy remains highly relevant but increasingly competitive. CCL is using scale and destination density to strengthen Caribbean itinerary appeal, while NCLH is upgrading Great Stirrup Cay to support demand and yield improvement. For RCL, Royal Beach Club Cozumel, Perfect Day Mexico, Costa Maya and its beach-club platform will likely be important in sustaining itinerary differentiation, pricing power and multi-year yield growth.

RCL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Royal Caribbean have gained 16.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 13.9% growth.

RCL Stock’s Three-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, RCL trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.11, below the industry’s average of 17.22.

RCL’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 10.4%. The EPS estimates for 2026 have remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of RCL Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RCL’s Zacks Rank

RCL stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.