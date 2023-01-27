Can Raytheon Stock Protect Your Portfolio? 3 Things to Know Before Buying

Sadly, the war in Ukraine has been good for Raytheon (NYSE: RTX). Defense contractors have been a bright spot for investors over the past year, too. But there's a lot more to understand about Raytheon's business mix than just its missile systems, and investors looking for stable, less volatile stocks might want to look elsewhere. Motley Fool contributors Tyler Crowe and Jason Hall break down three key things about Raytheon you should know before even considering buying it.

