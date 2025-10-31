Can QUBT's Photonic Bet Drive Its Next Phase of Growth?

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT or QCi is reshaping the quantum computing landscape with its innovative photonic-based technology. Multiple sources note that this approach distinguishes QCi from conventional superconducting and ion-trap systems. QCi’s quantum photonic architecture operates at room temperature, eliminating the need for costly cryogenic cooling while enabling compact, scalable, and energy-efficient solutions for commercial, defense, and research applications.

At the core of this strategy is QCi’s Quantum Photonic Chip Foundry in Tempe, AZ, dedicated to producing thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) photonic integrated circuits (PICs). The Tempe foundry is a specialized facility designed to serve customers seeking U.S.-based manufacturing of high-performance photonic chips, while laying the groundwork to supply critical components for QCi's proprietary quantum computing machines.

QCi’s technology is already gaining traction through strategic government collaborations. It received first direct contract from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (“NIST”), part of the U.S. Department of Commerce, for the design and fabrication of TFLN PICs.

According to several sources, QCi’s recent initiatives are transforming photonic quantum innovation into real-world applications, positioning the company not only as a provider of quantum solutions but also as a key contributor to the photonic infrastructure that underpins the next generation of scalable quantum technologies.

Peer Update

Rigetti Computing RGTI is beginning to demonstrate meaningful commercial traction as its quantum systems attract paying customers. In September, the company announced approximately $5.7 million in purchase orders for its Novera quantum processing units (QPUs) and related services, a tangible validation of its hardware capabilities after years of R&D investment.

Additionally, it received $5.8 million Air Force Research Laboratory award, in collaboration with QphoX, positioning Rigetti at the frontier of quantum networking, where linking superconducting and optical qubits could define the next phase of scalable quantum computing. These wins show real market validation and growing institutional confidence in Rigetti’s in-house Fab-1 manufacturing and chip-packaging capabilities.

D-Wave Quantum QBTS has advanced its commercialization efforts with the full launch of its next-generation quantum annealing platform, Advantage2, moving it from limited preview to general availability. The system features a 4,400+ qubit architecture with improved connectivity, greater coherence, and higher energy scales, now accessible to enterprise and research users in more than 40 countries through the Leap cloud platform. In parallel, D-Wave is broadening its suite of hybrid tools that combine quantum annealing with classical computing, aiming to drive adoption across key sectors such as logistics, artificial intelligence optimization, and financial modeling.

QUBT’s Price Performance

Over the past year, QCi’s shares have gained 1236.6%, outperforming the industry’s 32.2% growth. The S&P 500 composite has grown 23.1% in the same period.

Expensive Valuation

QUBT currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 2548.90X compared with the industry average of 5.58X.

QUBT Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, its loss per share estimate for 2025 has moved south 8 cents to 25 cents.

QUBT stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

