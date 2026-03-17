Can QUBT's Diverse Quantum Technologies Support Long-Term Growth?

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT or QCi is positioning itself as a diversified quantum and photonics technology company, building a portfolio of solutions that span optimization computing, photonic AI hardware, cybersecurity and advanced sensing.

One of the company’s core platforms is DIRAC, a quantum-inspired optimization system, designed to address complex optimization challenges across industries, such as logistics, finance and supply-chain management. The company is also expanding into photonic AI hardware with the launch of Neurawave, a photonics-based reservoir computing system.

Cybersecurity is another key pillar of QCi’s technology strategy. The company is developing quantum authentication and secure networking technologies aimed at strengthening cybersecurity for enterprise and government networks. Recently, QCi with Ciena CIEN demonstrated a high-speed, quantum-safe communication system that combines traditional encryption, post-quantum cryptography and quantum technologies to protect data from future cyber threats. In 2025, QCi received a purchase order from a top 5 U.S. bank for its quantum security solutions. This was QCi’s first U.S. commercial sale of its quantum cybersecurity solutions.

Beyond computing and security, QCi is also advancing quantum sensing and remote-monitoring technologies. Its photonic vibrometer can remotely detect extremely small vibrations, enabling potential applications in infrastructure monitoring, industrial diagnostics and defense. Supporting this effort, QCi was awarded a subcontract (valued up to $406,478) to support NASA’s Langley Research Center.

Peer Update

Rigetti Computing RGTI recently achieved a two-qubit gate fidelity of up to 99.9% at a 28-nanosecond gate speed on a prototype platform using its proprietary adiabatic CZ scheme. Rigetti is also advancing its chiplet-based architecture, which the company views as a scalable pathway for building larger quantum systems. Alongside these developments, Rigetti continues to collaborate with Riverlane on quantum error correction research, focusing on long-term scalability.

IonQ IONQ has strengthened its technological capabilities through strategic acquisitions, including Oxford Ionics and Vector Atomic. These deals expand IonQ’s expertise across quantum computing, networking, sensing and cybersecurity, while also broadening its overall addressable market. IONQ has continued to execute on its technology roadmap, recently achieving key milestones ahead of schedule, including the introduction of its AQ 64 Tempo system and a record 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity.

QUBT's Price Performance

In the past year, QUBT’s shares have lost 8.1% compared with the industry’s 8.1% decline. The S&P 500 composite has grown 20.1% in the same period.

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Expensive Valuation

QUBT currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 57.90X compared with the industry median of 5.08X.

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QUBT Stock Estimate Trend

Over the past 30 days, its loss per share estimate for 2025 has increased to 25 cents from 18 cents.

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QUBT currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

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Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.