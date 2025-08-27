Can QUBT Become the Next NVIDIA, and Should You Buy the Stock?

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT, also known as QCi, experienced a remarkable past year, with shares soaring over 2000% and easily outpacing competitors like IonQ, Inc. IONQ, Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI and D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS.

QCi’s exceptional performance has led many investors to wonder if it could follow in the footsteps of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, whose stock increased 100-fold in the last 10 years, pushing the company’s market value beyond $4 trillion. Let's examine whether these concerns are justified and assess if QUBT stock is a solid investment.

QUBT’s Quantum Potential

Instead of researching supercomputing technologies, QCi focuses more on photonic quantum computing. The technique may effectively overcome scalability challenges in quantum devices.

In the first quarter, QCi finished building its chip foundry in Arizona, meeting the demand for thin-film lithium niobate photonic chips. It represents a significant achievement in its comprehensive growth plan. In the second quarter, QCi received an order for its Quantum Photonic Vibrometer and sold its EmuCore reservoir computing device to a significant global car manufacturer. Additionally, QCi received a subcontract worth $406,478 to assist NASA’s Langley Research Center.

All of these factors helped QCi to produce consecutive quarterly revenues. Its first-quarter revenues came in at $39,000, while the second quarter was even better at around $61,000. The company further expects to improve revenues in the near future, thanks to the recent strategic leadership changes. Wall Street analysts expect QCi to conclude 2025 with $600,000 in revenues and may reach $2.9 million next year.

Is QUBT the New NVIDIA in the Making?

Comparing QCi to NVIDIA is a bit of an exaggeration. This is because QCi’s revenues are not even $1 million and are much less than what NVIDIA is generating at the moment. For comparison, NVIDIA generated revenues of $44.1 billion in the fiscal first quarter, with the company led by Jensen Huang expecting revenues to reach $45 billion in the fiscal second quarter.

Moreover, the market that can be targeted for photonic integrated circuits was $15.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to $38.4 billion by 2029, according to Mordor Intelligence estimates. So, it’s evident that QCi has not yet taken advantage of the increasing opportunity in the market.

Some might argue that photonic quantum computing represents a groundbreaking technology, which means that it could take a while for QCi to demonstrate significant revenue growth. However, NVIDIA’s introduction of graphics processing units (GPUs) in 1999 was also a fresh innovation. Despite this, the company managed to generate $374.5 million in revenues in the fiscal year that ended Jan. 30, 2000.

But indeed, if QCi can increase its production capacity, it can boost its revenues and gradually progress to become the next NVIDIA (read more: Too Much Hype! Should You Sell NVIDIA Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings?).

Here’s How to Trade QUBT Stock Now

Specifically, the initiation of the functional chip foundry in Arizona and the partnership with NASA are the major turning points for QCi’s significant revenue growth. If the company’s paradigm-shifting photonic quantum computing overcomes present scalability bottlenecks, then there is further room for revenue growth.

Anyhow, QCi’s amount of cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025, increased by $269.8 million to $348.8 million compared to the end of the year 2024, which should act as a buffer for continued strategic investments. Thus, stakeholders may hold on to the QUBT stock.

However, investing in QUBT stock may be a risky choice for new investors at this time. This is due to the company’s limited sales thus far, which are accompanied by rising operational expenses. In the second quarter, QCi’s operating costs amounted to $10.2 million, way more than $5.3 million reported a year ago.

Hence, new investors should wait for QCi to build a more substantial revenue foundation before assessing its investment potential. For now, QCi has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

