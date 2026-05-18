Can Quanta's Acquisition Strategy Keep Compounding Shareholder Value?

Quanta Services, Inc. PWR has long relied on acquisitions to expand its infrastructure footprint, and the strategy appears to be paying off as demand for grid modernization, data centers and power generation projects accelerates. The bigger question for investors now is whether the company can continue compounding shareholder value without stretching its balance sheet or diluting returns.



The company’s first-quarter 2026 results suggest the formula of strategic inorganic moves is working. Revenues jumped 26.3% year over year to $7.87 billion, while adjusted EPS surged 50.6% to $2.68. PWR also reported a record backlog of $48.5 billion, reflecting robust demand across utility, transmission, renewable energy and large-load infrastructure markets.



Acquisitions remain a central pillar of Quanta’s growth strategy. The company completed eight acquisitions during 2025, integrating businesses that strengthen its engineering, specialty infrastructure and mission-critical construction capabilities. Management continues to target acquisitions that complement its integrated solutions model while enhancing labor availability, supply-chain capabilities and geographic reach. Importantly, PWR is pairing acquisitions with disciplined capital allocation. Management reiterated its commitment to maintaining an investment-grade balance sheet and leverage ratio between 1.5x and 2x while balancing M&A opportunities against potential stock repurchases.



The strategy appears well aligned with booming infrastructure demand tied to AI-driven data centers, grid hardening and power generation expansion. However, integration risks, rising interest costs and broader macroeconomic uncertainty remain key watch points. Still, Quanta’s acquisition engine, combined with its growing scale and execution expertise, could continue driving durable long-term shareholder value.

Quanta, Sterling & MasTec: AI Infra Boom Ignites Battle

Quanta continues to lead the race for AI and data-center infrastructure opportunities as utilities and hyperscalers ramp up spending on grid modernization and power connectivity. However, this does not make the company immune to competition with rather big names in the market, including MasTec, Inc. MTZ and Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL.



Sterling is rapidly emerging as a high-growth AI infrastructure player through its E-Infrastructure segment, which serves hyperscale data centers and semiconductor facilities. Strong project wins and triple-digit backlog growth reflect favorable demand conditions tied to AI expansion and domestic manufacturing investments. Meanwhile, MasTec is benefiting from the infrastructure supercycle, driven by robust activity in clean energy, communications and power delivery projects. MasTec’s diversified exposure to energy transition and digital infrastructure projects positions it well to capitalize on AI-related construction trends.



Across the sector, favorable tailwinds from AI power demand, utility upgrades, reshoring and data-center construction continue to support strong backlog visibility despite inflation, labor shortages and supply-chain constraints.

PWR Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

PWR stock has surged 39% in the past three months, significantly outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PWR stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 51.78, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Revision of PWR

PWR’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have trended upward in the past 30 days to $13.95 per share and $16.39 per share, respectively. The estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 29.8% and 17.5%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quanta currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.