Can Quanta Navigate Tariffs, Inflation & Still Deliver EPS Growth?

Quanta Services, Inc. PWR is operating in one of the most favorable infrastructure environments in years, but it still faces mounting pressure from tariffs, inflation and broader macroeconomic uncertainty. The key question for investors is whether the company can continue delivering strong earnings growth while navigating these headwinds.



PWR posted impressive first-quarter 2026 results, with revenues rising 26.3% year over year to $7.87 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbing to $2.68 from $1.78 in the prior-year quarter. The company also raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $13.55-$14.25, signaling confidence in continued operational momentum despite an uncertain economic backdrop.



Management acknowledged that inflation, tariffs, permitting delays and supply-chain disruptions remain ongoing risks. However, Quanta believes its scale, procurement capabilities and integrated supply-chain strategy provide a competitive edge. It continues to invest heavily in domestic manufacturing capacity, including plans to expand transformer production and off-site fabrication operations to improve execution certainty and reduce sourcing risks. At the same time, secular demand drivers remain powerful. Utilities continue investing in grid modernization and resiliency, while AI-driven data centers are creating massive power infrastructure needs. These trends have helped push Quanta’s remaining performance obligations to more than $26 billion, providing strong revenue visibility.



Although rising labor costs, higher interest rates and trade-policy uncertainty could pressure margins, Quanta’s diversified operations, pricing discipline and mission-critical positioning may allow it to continue generating healthy EPS growth even in a challenging macro environment.

Earnings Estimate Revision of PWR

PWR’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have trended upward in the past 30 days to $13.95 per share and $16.39 per share, respectively. The estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 29.8% and 17.5%, respectively.



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Can Quanta, MasTec & Primoris Services Beat Margin Pressures?

Quanta Services remains one of the strongest beneficiaries of booming AI and data-center infrastructure demand as utilities and hyperscalers accelerate investments in power transmission, substations and grid modernization.



Meanwhile, MasTec, Inc. MTZ is also capitalizing on the AI-driven infrastructure cycle through growing investments in clean energy, communications and power delivery markets. MasTec recently reported record backlog levels exceeding $20 billion, supported by robust renewable energy, pipeline and electrical transmission activity. Improving operating leverage and project mix are also helping profitability trends.



On the other hand, Primoris Services Corporation PRIM is benefiting from rising demand for utility-scale power, natural gas and critical infrastructure construction tied to data-center expansion. Although the renewables market softness has pressured portions of the business, Primoris Services’ strong bidding activity and disciplined cost controls are supporting margin improvement and long-term backlog visibility.



Across the sector, favorable AI, electrification and reshoring trends continue driving backlog growth and profitability expansion despite labor shortages, inflationary pressures and permitting-related uncertainties.

PWR Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

PWR stock has surged 71.4% year to date, significantly outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 index.



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PWR stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 48.5, as evidenced by the chart below.



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Quanta currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.