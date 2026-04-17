Can Quanta Gain From Rising Utility and Power Infrastructure Spend?

Quanta Services, Inc. PWR is positioned to benefit from sustained growth in utility and power infrastructure spending, driven by rising electricity demand, grid modernization needs and the increasing requirement for reliable power delivery. Utilities are expanding investments across transmission, distribution and generation to support long-term load growth, which is creating steady opportunities across core infrastructure markets and improving visibility over time.



Demand strength is reflected in backlog performance. In the fourth quarter of 2025, backlog reached $43.98 billion, increasing from $34.54 billion in the prior-year period, representing 27.3% year-over-year growth. The expansion highlights continued capital deployment by utility customers, particularly in areas tied to grid reliability, resilience and capacity additions. The backlog is supported by broad-based investment across power generation, grid infrastructure and rising electricity consumption trends, reinforcing the role of utilities as a key demand driver.



Utility spending is also extending into power generation, where the company continues to see a growing pipeline of opportunities. Large-scale developments, including a 3-gigawatt generation project, reflect the scale of infrastructure required to meet increasing load demand. Additional generation projects are expected to be added over time, supported by strong demand from utility customers and the need for new capacity.



Spending patterns are gradually shifting toward longer-term, programmatic contracts instead of short-duration bidding cycles. This transition supports more stable revenue visibility and reduces reliance on large, one-time projects. To support execution, the company is investing in supply-chain capabilities, including $500 million to $700 million in transformer manufacturing over the next several years, which is expected to strengthen transmission infrastructure delivery and improve project certainty.



Looking ahead, continued investment in grid expansion and power generation is expected to sustain demand across utility markets, providing a steady pipeline of opportunities. While execution risks such as labor availability and supply-chain challenges remain, the ongoing shift toward long-term contracts and infrastructure-focused spending is likely to support consistent growth and operational stability over time.

Competitive Landscape of Quanta

Quanta is gaining from rising utility and power infrastructure spending, with peers such as MasTec, Inc. MTZ and AECOM ACM, although the nature of exposure and execution capabilities differs across these companies.



MasTec participates in infrastructure demand through power delivery, communications and renewable energy projects. The company benefits from grid expansion and increasing electricity demand, but exposure remains diversified across multiple end markets. This includes segments such as pipelines and renewables, which can introduce variability in earnings despite a healthy backlog and ongoing infrastructure activity.



In comparison, AECOM operates with a more indirect approach, focusing on design, consulting and program management. Infrastructure spending supports its backlog across energy, transportation and environmental services, but the company’s strength lies in advisory-led services and global project management rather than direct execution of power infrastructure.



Quanta, on the other hand, remains more directly aligned with utility and power infrastructure execution. The company’s focus on transmission, distribution and generation projects positions it closer to core utility spending cycles. This allows the company to participate more directly in grid modernization and power capacity expansion, which are being driven by rising electricity demand and long-term infrastructure requirements.



Overall, Quanta is more directly leveraged to utility and power infrastructure spending, MasTec provides broader infrastructure exposure with some variability and AECOM captures value through an asset-light, consulting-oriented model.

PWR Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

PWR’s shares have climbed 25.9% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 index.



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Quanta stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 43.06, as evidenced by the chart below.



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Earnings Estimate Revision of PWR

PWR’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have trended upward in the past 30 days. The estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 21.8% and 18.7%, respectively.



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Quanta stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.