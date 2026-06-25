Can Qualcomm's Extended Hugging Face Deal Boost Its AI Momentum?

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM is expanding its presence in the artificial intelligence (AI) domain through a broader partnership with Hugging Face, aimed at accelerating open, developer-driven AI from devices to cloud systems. The deal reflects Qualcomm’s aim to become a major AI technology provider across the computing ecosystem.



Per the agreement, Qualcomm will leverage its high-performance, energy-efficient platforms, including Snapdragon, Dragonwing and Dragonfly, to support AI workloads across smartphones, PCs, wearables, automotive systems and data centers. Access to Hugging Face’s vast library of open AI models is expected to boost the adoption of its Dragonfly data center solutions.



The collaboration will also improve the developer experience by making AI model deployment faster and simpler. Automated tools will help developers onboard and optimize models from Hugging Face on Qualcomm-powered platforms with less manual effort, reducing development time for AI applications. The company is advancing into agentic AI, where intelligent systems can dynamically distribute tasks between on-device and cloud environments based on performance, cost and privacy requirements.

How Are Competitors Advancing?

Qualcomm faces competition from Apple Inc. AAPL and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD. Apple is enhancing its AI strategy by bringing more advanced AI features across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. The company is upgrading Siri AI to deliver more natural conversations and deeper app integration. Apple continues to focus on privacy-first AI through greater on-device processing.



AMD is growing its AI business by scaling its AI chip lineup to meet the rising demand for data center AI workloads. The company is working with cloud providers and AI developers to support large-scale AI training and inference. AMD continues to improve its AI software to make its platforms easier for customers to use.

QCOM’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Qualcomm shares have gained 36.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 90.2%.



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Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 18.23 forward earnings, lower than 34.86 for the industry.



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Earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have declined 2% to $10.78 over the past 60 days, and those for fiscal 2027 have decreased 2.6% to $10.79.



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Qualcomm currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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