Can QGEN Stock Gain From the Expanded Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz Alliance?

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz, a leading vaccines and diagnostics supplier to the Brazilian Ministry of Health. Initiated in 2009, the expanded collaboration allows Bio-Manguinhos to launch an advanced PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)-based molecular screening platform to detect malaria alongside HIV, hepatitis B and C virus, a capability previously unavailable in Brazil’s blood donation program. The recent development will also support epidemiological surveillance of Brazil’s ongoing dengue epidemic by composing dengue molecular kits based on unique collaborative chemistry.

Following the news, shares of QGEN declined 0.6% to $45.57 at yesterday’s close. However, the company is accelerating the introduction of cutting-edge products and capabilities to the market through tailored OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) offerings and extensive support for companies in the life sciences research, biotechnology and diagnostics sectors. Hence, we expect the market sentiment to remain positive around this news.

More on QIAGEN’s Expanded Collaboration

Brazil’s national blood screening program was launched in 2010, the largest blood donation safety initiative in its history. The advanced Brazilian Nucleic Acid Test (NAT Plus) platform, which utilizes QIAGEN’s PCR reagents, was recently rolled out as part of the program. The latest advancement improves transfusional safety by detecting malaria and closing the “diagnostic window” between the time of infection and laboratory diagnosis. Since 2009, QIAGEN and Bio-Manguinhos have been partnering to equip the national blood screening program with advanced molecular testing solutions.



Presently, the NAT Plus platform is operational in 30 laboratories and is critical to safeguarding blood supplies in regions where these diseases are not endemic. It supports health surveillance within the blood transfusion system, engaging over 300 trained professionals across 14 chemotherapy centers and processing 3.5 million samples annually. QIAGEN will supply critical molecular biology technologies, custom solutions and comprehensive training to facilitate Brazil’s public health initiative. Under the terms of this agreement, the company’s solutions will be included in the screening kits and private labeled under the Bio-Manguinhos’ brand.

The collaboration also emphasizes the pivotal role of QIAGEN’s Strategic Partnerships and OEM Division, supporting more than 400 partners globally.

Industry Prospects Favoring QGEN

A report from the SkyQuest Technology Group valued the global PCR molecular diagnostics market at $17.8 billion in 2021, forecasted to witness a compound annual growth rate of 12.8% through 2030. The market is a fast-growing sector, driven by the need for accurate and timely diagnostic testing. The rising incidences of infectious diseases, genetic disorders and cancer create a substantial market opportunity for PCR molecular diagnostics. Furthermore, the growing awareness and adoption of precision medicine approaches further contribute to the market's potential for targeted therapies and personalized treatment regimens.

QIAGEN’s Recent Developments

Last week, QIAGEN teamed up with Eli Lilly and Company to support the development of a QIAstat-Dx in-vitro diagnostic to detect APOE (apolipoprotein E) genotypes in the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. The panel will be integrated with QIAGEN's multiplex testing platform QIAstat-Dx, marking the first publicly disclosed collaboration for a clinical application of the system in neurodegenerative diseases and adding to two more collaborations for diagnostics development programs with other companies.

QGEN's Price Performance

In the past year, QGEN shares have gained 6% against the industry’s 2.2% fall.

