Can Q3 Earnings Beat & Strong FY24 View Lift the EPAM Stock?

EPAM Systems EPAM reported third-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $3.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.5%. The bottom line increased 14% year over year.



EPAM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise being 9.9%.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



EPAM’s third-quarter revenues of $1.168 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 1.39%.



EPAM’s top line rose 1.3% year over year, demonstrating an improvement across its business segments, primarily benefiting from its latest technological innovations enabled by Gen AI.



Buoyed by stronger-than-expected top and bottom-line results, EPAM raises its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 guidance, which is expected to pull up its shares modestly. Shares of EPAM were up more than 0.89% as of pre-market data.



On a year-to-date basis, shares of EPAM plunged 21.6% against the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s return of 14.2%.

EPAM’s Q3 Details

EPAM Systems’ year-over-year top-line growth was driven by the performances across its industry verticals, such as Financial Services, Software & Hi-Tech, Life Sciences and Emerging, partially offset by softness in the Business Info and Travel & Consumer.



Revenues from Financial Services (21.8% of total revenues) were $255 million, up 3.3% year over year.



Third-quarter revenues from Consumer Goods, Travel and Retail (21.5% of total revenues) were $251 million, down 4.5% year over year.



Revenues from Software and Hi-Tech (15.2% of total revenues) in the third quarter were $178 million, up 2.1% year over year.



EPAM Systems, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

EPAM Systems, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | EPAM Systems, Inc. Quote

Revenues from Life Science and Health (12.2% of total revenues) were $142 million, up 14.6% year over year.



Revenues from Business Info and Media (14.4% of total revenues) were $168 million, down 9% year over year.



Revenues from Emerging (14.9% of total revenues) were $174 million, up 8.5% year over year.



EPAM Systems’ non-GAAP gross profit increased 5.8% year over year to $400.8 million, while the gross margin expanded 140 basis points (bps) to 34.3%.



The non-GAAP operating income witnessed 14% year-over-year growth to $222.9 million. The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 210 bps to 19.1% mainly due to the recognition

of $29.1 million of incentives related to research and development activities performed in Poland in 2024.

EPAM’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 30, 2024, EPAM had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $2.04 billion, higher than $1.98 billion as of June 30, 2024



Long-term debt was $25.3 million as of Sept. 30, slightly lower than $25.5 million as of June 30.



Cash flow from operations was $242 million, while free cash flow was $237 million. Cash provided by operating activities was $428.9 million for the first nine months of 2024.

EPAM Raises Q4 and FY24 Guidance

For the fourth quarter, EPAM expects revenues to be in the band of $1.205-$1.215 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of 4.6% at the midpoint of the range.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.15 billion, suggesting a year-over-year fall of 0.2%.



Non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated to be in the range of 16-17% of revenues. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between $2.70 and $2.78 for the fourth quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.70 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 1.8%.



EPAM updated its guidance for full-year 2024. It now expects revenues to be in the range of $4.685-$4.695 billion, up from the previous guidance of $4.59-$4.625 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.62 billion, suggesting a year-over-year fall of 1.6%.



Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 16-16.5% of revenues. Non-GAAP earnings are now expected between $10.73 and $10.81, up from the previous guidance of $10.20-$10.40 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $10.31 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 2.6%.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, EPAM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



Shopify SHOP, Blackline BL and CyberArk Software CYBR are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector.



SHOP, BL and CYBR sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



SHOP shares have appreciated 9.8% year to date. Shopify is set to report third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 12.



BL shares have lost 4.8% year to date. Blackline is slated to report third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7.



CYBR shares have jumped 35.2% year to date. CyberArk Software is set to report third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 13.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackLine (BL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.