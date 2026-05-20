CAN Q1 Earnings Call Focuses on Power & Cost Discipline

Canaan Inc. CAN used its first-quarterearnings callto frame the business less around a weak mining cycle and more around balance-sheet discipline, low-cost power access and a broader energy-plus-computing strategy.

Management’s message was that the quarter was difficult, but execution stayed intact as the company cleared a major North American order, expanded self-mining infrastructure and kept pressing on new products and power assets.

Canaan Pushes Beyond a Pure Miner Story

Chairman and CEO Nangeng Zhang said that the company is shifting from a pure mining machine model to energy and computing infrastructure, with Bitcoin mining serving as an immediate load and a future bridge into AI and HPC. He tied that strategy to the quarter’s acquisition of a 49% interest in the ABC projects in West Texas.

Management emphasized that these were operating, energized assets rather than development-stage concepts. Zhang said that distinction matters because low-cost, scalable power has become a more durable competitive advantage than pipeline announcements.

Canaan also used the call to stress that it is building around controllable power, system engineering and ASIC design, while avoiding detailed disclosures on its broader power pipeline until commercial and legal milestones are completed.

CAN Leans on Infrastructure & Treasury Growth

The ABC transaction gave the company exposure to 4.4 EH/s of operating hashrate at the project level, while management said that the sites carried power costs below $0.03 per kilowatt hour and later reached 4.82 EH/s by the end of April. CFO James Cheng described the deal as a share-for-assets exchange that preserved liquidity, while adding infrastructure and mining units.

Outside Texas, management pointed to a Nordic hash-to-heat project as another example of extending mining hardware into broader energy use cases. The company said about 2 megawatts are already operating, with a total planned deployment of roughly 8 megawatts.

Canaan also highlighted growth in its digital asset holdings. It ended the quarter with 1,807.60 Bitcoin and 3,951.53 Ether in its treasury measure, after producing 257 Bitcoin during the period.

Canaan’s Quarter Reflects Market Pressure

The financial results supported management’s cautious tone. Revenues totaled $62.69 million, down from $82.78 million a year ago and $196.27 million in the prior quarter, as product revenues fell sharply after the completion of a large customer order and weaker mining economics weighed on demand.

CAN reported a net loss of $88.75 million, or $0.13 per ADS, for the first quarter, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07 by 85.71%. Revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $62.95 million by 0.4%.

The gross loss was $22.91 million. Cheng said that the results were driven by a roughly $25-million non-cash inventory write-down embedded in product costs, which management used to argue that the quarter should be viewed partly as a balance-sheet cleanup in a weak market.

Canaan Inc. Sponsored ADR Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Canaan Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Canaan Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

CAN Stresses Leaner Spending & Liquidity

Management repeatedly returned to cost control. General and administrative expenses fell 11% sequentially to $15 million, while total operating expenses declined to $31.4 million from $38.2 million in the fourth quarter. Cheng said that the company has been cutting non-essential spending and focusing resources on core priorities.

Cash fell to $43.5 million from $80.8 million at the year-end, but management argued that the decline was heavily influenced by collection timing, manufacturing spending and wafer procurement. The company said that it collected about $42 million of customer cash in April after the quarter ended.

Canaan also noted that it entered the downturn with lighter inventory than in prior cycles. That point came up again in Q&A, where executives said remaining older-generation inventory should be worked down in the second quarter.

Canaan Keeps Its Outlook Restrained

For the second quarter of 2026, the company guided for revenues of $35 million to $45 million. Management tied that outlook to still-cautious miner spending, policy uncertainty, energy prices and geopolitical risks, even with some recovery in Bitcoin and hashprice after the first quarter.

Zhang said that the mining equipment market is still under pressure and argued that a more meaningful recovery in demand would depend on stronger hash price conditions rather thanbitcoin pricealone. That was one of the clearer demand signals to emerge from the call.

CAN also said that it is preparing wafer supply for the second half and positioning the A16 series for a market rebound, but management stopped short of promising a near-term recovery.

CAN Q&A Put Focus on What Comes Next

Analysts pressed management on the power pipeline, AI and HPC ambitions, home mining demand and the Tether relationship. Zhang’s responses were most detailed when discussing power strategy, wherein he described mining as a flexible load that can coexist with future AI and HPC demand.

Questions on additional power acquisitions drew a confident response around the quality of the ABC assets, but management stayed guarded on undeveloped projects. That caution was notable because it reinforced that the company wants to show signed milestones rather than early-stage ambitions.

On products, executives informed that A16 production preparation is ready, Avalon Home is still under pressure in some markets and the Tether relationship could expand from customized development work into broader production opportunities.

Canaan Leaves the Call in Transition

The overarching tone from management was disciplined rather than promotional. Executives acknowledged a difficult transition period, but kept the focus on lower inventory, tighter spending, power access and product readiness for the next cycle.

That left the call centered on durability. Canaan’s leadership presented the quarter as a test of whether the company could keep building through a weak market, not as evidence that operating conditions had already turned.

Zacks Indicators Remain Cautious on CAN

CAN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), along with Value, Growth, Momentum and VGM Scores of F. Within the Zacks framework, a Rank #3 can support a hold stance, but the weakest style grades signal limited appeal across value, growth and momentum factors over the near term. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Style Score framework is most favorable when paired with Zacks Rank #1 or #2 stocks and A or B grades. With CAN sitting at #3 and all four style measures at F, the signal is restrained rather than supportive and that ranking can still change as earnings estimate revisions move after the quarter’s results.

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