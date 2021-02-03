Can PVH Stock Rebound After A 13% Drop In 5 Days?

Stocks
PVH (NYSE: PVH), formerly known as Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, owns brands such as Van Heusen, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein. The stock has declined 9% year-to-date and also declined around 13% over the last 5 trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P 500 has declined around 3% over the last 5 trading days. Now, is PVH stock poised to decline further? We believe that the company remains fundamentally undervalued, trading at about 13x the consensus FY 2022 EPS estimate of $6.47, compared to levels of 16x seen in FY 2018 and 22x seen in FY 2017.  The stock may rise by 2.4% over the next month (21 trading days). Specifically, there is a 68% chance of a rise in PVH stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last 5 years. See our analysis on PVH Stock Chances of Rise for more details. Curious about the possibility of rising over the next quarter? Check out the PVH Stock AI Dashboard: Chances Of Rise And Fall for a variety of scenarios on how PVH stock could move.

5 Days(D): PVH -13%, vs. S&P500 -3.2%; Underperformed market (3% likelihood event)

  • PVH stock declined 13% over a 5-day trading period ending 1/29/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) decline of 3.2%
  • A change of -13% or more over 5 trading days is a 3% likelihood event, which has occurred 36 times out of 1256 in the last 5 years

YTD: PVH -9.2%, vs. S&P500 -1%; Underperformed market

PVH stock declined 9.2% so far this year, compared to a broader market (S&P500) decline of 1.0%

