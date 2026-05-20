Can Proliferating WaveLogic 6 Adoption Fuel Ciena's Top Line?

Ciena Corporation CIEN is positioning itself at the forefront of next-generation infrastructure upgrades in the modern networking space. As AI workloads, hyperscale cloud expansion and data center interconnect demand accelerate, the company’s advanced coherent optical platform, designed to dramatically improve network capacity, efficiency and economics, WaveLogic 6 (WL6e), could become a major catalyst for revenue growth over the next several years. The flagship WL6e solution delivers up to 1.6 Tb/s on a single wavelength, becoming the industry’s first commercially available coherent optical technology at that scale.

Recently, Singapore-based Matrix Networks and Indonesia’s NAP Info achieved a breakthrough by activating Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme solution powered by WL6e technology across the Batam–Jakarta segment of the Matrix Cable System (MCS). This deployment enables 1 Tb/s wavelength transmission over a live submarine cable system spanning 1,055 kilometers, placing Matrix NAP Info among the first operators in Southeast Asia to commercially deploy this next-generation coherent optical technology in production.

By deploying Ciena’s WL6e, Matrix NAP Info significantly boosts capacity on existing submarine fiber, avoiding the high cost and complexity of building new cables. Delivering 1 Tb/s per wavelength on a live subsea network proves the technology can reliably perform under demanding long-distance submarine operating conditions. WL6e deployments continue to ramp on AI-driven network buildouts, with 18 new customers added during the fiscal first quarter, bringing the total customer base to 90. WaveRouter’s footprint continues to expand with the addition of a new international Tier-1 provider, delivering IP connectivity across both terrestrial and submarine networks.

If these trends continue, WLe6 could become a major driver of stronger top-line growth for Ciena over the next several years.

CIEN Competes in Rapidly Evolving AI Network Market

Nokia NOK is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart, virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Nokia is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect. These include seamless transition to 5G technology, ultra broadband access, IP and Software Defined Networking, cloud applications and Internet of Things. It is poised to benefit from copper and fiber deployments of passive optical networking. It is the only global supplier that is offering O-RAN with commercial 5G Cloud-RAN networks.

Arista Networks ANET is well-poised for growth in the data-driven cloud networking business with a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switches, industry-leading capacity, low latency, port density and power efficiency. It is also expanding into Ethernet-based scale-up networking with new co-packaged optics and interconnect technologies targeted at AI workloads. Arista continues to innovate in areas such as embedded optics, liquid-cooled pluggable optics and deep packet buffering technologies. The recently introduced XPO optics platform is designed to reduce networking racks and improve power efficiency in next-generation AI data centers, supporting long-term infrastructure opportunities. However, competition from established networking vendors and alternative AI interconnect technologies remains intense.

CIEN Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CIEN have gained 578.1% in the past year compared with the Communications - Components industry’s surge of 349.7%.



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CIEN trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 82.08, above the industry’s 52.1.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIEN’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been marginally revised upward over the past 60 days.



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CIEN currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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