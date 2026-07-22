Can Project Fresh Stabilize Wendy's EBITDA Amid Weak Traffic?

The Wendy's Company WEN is advancing its Project Fresh turnaround strategy amid persistent traffic pressure, intense value competition and elevated restaurant costs. U.S. same-restaurant sales declined 7.8% in the first quarter of 2026, primarily because of lower traffic, severe weather and adjustments to restaurant operating hours. Wendy’s nevertheless maintained its full-year outlook and expects sequential quarterly improvement, with global systemwide sales returning to growth in the second half as its turnaround initiatives gain traction.



Project Fresh focuses on strengthening brand relevance, restaurant execution and franchisee economics. Wendy’s introduced its Biggie Deals platform at $4, $6 and $8 price points to provide consistent everyday value while reinforcing product quality. The company also upgraded its core hamburger offerings, completed a significant enhancement to its spicy chicken sandwich and strengthened its innovation process. Customer-segmentation insights and a more audience-based marketing approach are expected to improve advertising effectiveness and strengthen customer engagement as the year progresses.



Early operational indicators support the strategy’s potential. Company-operated restaurants, which have fully implemented the operating playbook, outperformed the broader U.S. system by 310 basis points during the first quarter. Restaurants with the highest customer-satisfaction scores also generated same-restaurant sales that were approximately 400-500 basis points stronger than those of the lowest-performing locations. Wendy’s is expanding training, performance-management programs, order-accuracy technology and restaurant-cleanliness initiatives to extend these operational gains across the franchise system.



The path to EBITDA stabilization, however, remains dependent on a meaningful improvement in restaurant-level performance. First-quarter adjusted EBITDA declined $13.2 million year over year to $111.3 million, reflecting weaker company-operated restaurant margins, lower franchise royalty revenues and higher spending on brand revitalization, field support and international expansion. Wendy’s maintained its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook of $460-$480 million and expects a U.S. company-operated restaurant margin of 13%, plus or minus 50 basis points. Lower-income consumer pressure, beef inflation and labor-rate increases remain headwinds, while system optimization is expected to create a $15-$20 million adjusted revenue headwind in 2026.



Wendy’s ability to generate EBITDA progress amid weak traffic will likely depend on whether Project Fresh can sustain stronger restaurant execution, improve customer engagement and translate better service levels into a sustained improvement in same-restaurant sales. These factors can support restaurant margins, franchise royalty revenues and operating leverage, making disciplined execution central to the company’s turnaround in a challenging QSR environment.

WEN’s Competitor Landscape

Starbucks Corporation SBUX provides a relevant turnaround benchmark for Wendy’s because it is using service execution, menu innovation and loyalty engagement to rebuild transactions while navigating continued investment pressure. Under its Back to Starbucks strategy, the company is strengthening staffing, scheduling, technology and coffeehouse leadership through Green Apron Service, while its Grow reporting system is reinforcing more consistent store-level execution. Starbucks is also using a redesigned Rewards program, faster menu innovation and coffeehouse upgrades to increase engagement across morning and afternoon occasions. These efforts helped drive U.S. comparable sales growth of 7.1%, led by transaction growth of more than 4%, while consolidated operating margin expanded 110 basis points to 9.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

McDonald’s Corporation MCD provides a closer operating comparison because it competes directly in the burger QSR category and is using value, marketing and menu innovation to protect traffic in a pressured consumer environment. Its “3 for 3” strategy combines McValue’s under-$3 items and meal deals across dayparts with culturally relevant campaigns and full-margin beef and chicken limited-time offerings. McDonald’s is also expanding its beverage platform through McCafé refreshers and crafted sodas. This approach supported U.S. comparable sales growth of 3.9%, favorable comparable sales and guest-count performance relative to close competitors and continued market-share strength during the first quarter of 2026.

Against this backdrop, Wendy’s faces a more demanding recovery than its larger peers. Starbucks is already translating stronger service execution and loyalty engagement into transaction-led growth, while McDonald’s is using its scale, value architecture and marketing reach to protect traffic and market share. Wendy’s competitive position will depend on whether Biggie Deals and its upgraded core menu can narrow the traffic gap while broader adoption of the Project Fresh operating playbook strengthens franchisee economics.

WEN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Wendy’s have gained 10.1% in the past three months against the industry’s 5% drop.

WEN Three-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, WEN trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.65, below the industry’s average of 3.28.

WEN’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WEN’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year decline of 34.1%. The EPS estimates for 2026 have remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of WEN Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

WEN’s Zacks Rank

WEN stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The Wendy's Company (WEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.