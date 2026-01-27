Can Prisma AIRS Become Palo Alto Networks' Next Major Growth Engine?

Palo Alto Networks PANW is doubling down on artificial intelligence (AI) model security at just the right time. AI adoption is moving fast with enterprises rolling out AI agents across coding, support and automation. However, many companies still lack strong security guardrails for agents, models and AI data flows. This is where PANW is positioning Prisma AIRS to protect this gap, aiming to secure AI from development, all the way through production.

PANW upgraded the capabilities of Prisma AIRS in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. PANW calls this Prisma AIRS 2.0, which completes the native integration of Protect AI and strengthens the platform for end-to-end AI protection. Prisma AIRS 2.0 provides AI Agent Security to protect AI agents during real-time use. It can help block prompt injection, tool misuse, and harmful agent actions. It helps customers discover and track both approved and unapproved shadow AI agents.

In December 2025, PANW expanded its partnership with Google Cloud. This places Prisma AIRS directly inside Google Cloud’s AI and developer services. Here, Prisma AIRS will be integrated with Google Cloud services, such as Vertex AI and Agent Engine. This will allow customers to secure AI models, data, and agents while they are running on Google Cloud. Apart from Google Cloud, PANW has integrated Prisma AIRS with several other AI agent platforms, including Factory, Glean, IBM, and ServiceNow. These integrations secure AI agents inside tools that customers already use.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the number of Prisma AIRS deals more than doubled on a sequential basis, which highlights the growing adoption of Prisma AIRS. Overall, the above-mentioned factors show how Prisma AIRS’ surging usage could support PANW's future growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 indicates revenue growth of around 14.1% and 13.2%, respectively.

How Competitors Fare Against PANW

Competitors like CrowdStrike CRWD and SentinelOne S are gaining ground through platform expansion and AI innovation.

CrowdStrike is using Charlotte AI to strengthen its Falcon Next-Generation Security Information and Event Management (SIEM). In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, CrowdStrike shared a customer example where SIEM and Charlotte AI were adopted together. A major European bank replaced its legacy SIEM and streaming pipeline with Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, Onum, and Charlotte AI in a large eight-figure deal.

Though comparatively a small competitor, SentinelOne posted third-quarter fiscal 2026 year-over-year growth of 23% in annual recurring revenues. The growth was fueled by the rising adoption of SentinelOne’s AI-first Singularity platform and Purple AI.

PANW’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Palo Alto Networks have lost 9.9% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Security industry’s decline of 12.3%.

PANW 6-month Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Palo Alto Networks trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 11.21X compared with the industry’s average of 12.22X.

PANW Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 14.9% and 12.3%, respectively. Estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have both been revised upward by a penny over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Palo Alto Networks currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.